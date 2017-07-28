Nimble Collective Announces Collaborative Exploration with Pixar's RenderMan Collaboration will provide a step-by-step training solution for users anywhere to quickly learn RenderMan via Nimble Collective's cloud-based platform MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Nimble Collective is exploring a collaboration with Pixar's RenderMan team to extend the delivery of RenderMan training to users via Nimble Collective's collaborative, cloud-based platform. The two firms are working on providing a step-by-step training solution to enable users anywhere in the world to quickly learn and begin using RenderMan to create images. By offering pre-crafted projects and interactive training modules, Nimble Collective will provide a smooth, fast learning curve for RenderMan users.



Nimble Collective's Co-Founder and Head of Content Jason Schleifer said: "We are thrilled to offer RenderMan as part of our cloud platform. It's such a well-respected rendering solution, and getting users up to speed quickly is extremely valuable. We are in a great position to support RenderMan users so that they can get the most out of its boundless capabilities."



The Nimble Collective Virtual Studio Platform is up-ending the animation industry by giving business clients and creators the advanced tools they need to produce animated projects without requiring the backing of a multimillion dollar studio setting.



ABOUT NIMBLE COLLECTIVE



Nimble Collective, founded by Academy Award-winning animators and technology entrepreneurs, is revolutionizing the animation content market. The Mountain View, California startup, is offering studio-level capabilities without the costly infrastructure. With all the production capabilities of the animation pipeline hosted in a secure cloud environment, animators and their collaborators, wherever they are in the world, will be able to spend more time creating instead of managing complex and expensive infrastructure. 'Be Your Own Studio.' Learn more at NimbleCollective.com



Contact

Jackie Flaten

Media Owls, for Nimble Collective

