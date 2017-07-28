 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

These are the Three Lessons Businesses Need to Learn from Recent Ransomware Attacks

20 Percent of Businesses Shut Down After Becoming Victims of Ransomware. Cloud Management Suite Details How Not Be a Statistic.
 
Summer of Ransomware Cloud Management Suite
Summer of Ransomware Cloud Management Suite
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT and Patch management solutions, has released a debrief from what it is calling the 'Summer of Ransomware.' The debrief details three lessons every business should have learned and implemented to protect itself from falling victim to a ransomware attack.

Ransomware hit one third of small-to-medium businesses worldwide last year and of those effected, 20 percent had to stop operations immediately. The WannaCry attack in May affected computers in 12 countries, including the NHS. In June, a South Korean hosting company paid out $1 million USD in bitcoin, the largest sum ever, after being infected by the Erebus malware. Most recently, the NotPetya ransomware was spread via forced automatic updates, affecting global businesses.

To learn the three lessons businesses should learn from the 'Summer of Ransomware' visit: https://www.cloudmanagementsuite.com/summer-ransomware

About Verismic Software

Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes the first-of-its-kind agentless, Cloud Management Suite (CMS); For more information, visit www.cloudmanagementsuite.com.

End



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share