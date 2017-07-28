Country(s)
These are the Three Lessons Businesses Need to Learn from Recent Ransomware Attacks
20 Percent of Businesses Shut Down After Becoming Victims of Ransomware. Cloud Management Suite Details How Not Be a Statistic.
Ransomware hit one third of small-to-medium businesses worldwide last year and of those effected, 20 percent had to stop operations immediately. The WannaCry attack in May affected computers in 12 countries, including the NHS. In June, a South Korean hosting company paid out $1 million USD in bitcoin, the largest sum ever, after being infected by the Erebus malware. Most recently, the NotPetya ransomware was spread via forced automatic updates, affecting global businesses.
