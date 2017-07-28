News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Report Assesses The Global Market For Aseptic Package To $40.6bn in 2017
Aseptic packaging has been used for a substantial amount of time, yet the design, material, style and functions have been developing rapidly only in recent decades. Evolution and technological breakthrough allowed manufactures to create different packaging materials with various functions and applications. Nowadays, consumers are demanding the hygienic and sterile packaging to be developed and produced in a sustainable manner. Aseptic packaging products have many advantages such as longer shelf-life, retaining the nutritive value, and maintain high quality, contaminable protection, and remain eco-friendly. Sustainable productions and reduction of waste seem to be gaining momentum as producers worldwide is focusing on the benefits that new advanced technologies and globalisation may offer.
High growth in population will have a major impact on the aseptic packaging market. Rapid urbanisation globally is ever increasing and in particular accelerating in the developing economies such as China and India. This means that the requirement for convenience and ready-to-eat sterilised packaged products will be demanded as these consumers have time limitations due to their hectic lifestyle. Moreover, technological innovations in the pharmaceutical & medical industry, increasing consumer concern and awareness towards health, safety, and rising disposable incomes has also resulted in the growth of the global pharmaceutical industry, in turn boosting the aseptic packaging market.
Asia-Pacific will be the largest Aseptic Packaging market within the global market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is projected to register one of the highest growth rates due to the presence of technologically advanced countries such as China and Japan and emerging economies like India and Taiwan. The growth is mainly due to the fast economic growth, rising disposable incomes, increasing consumer markets, growing industrial output and its potential applications. Europe is the second-largest market for Aseptic Packaging globally.
The Beverage Packaging Market is expected to witness high growth between 2017- 2027, supported by continual expansion in beverage production and the increased implementation of aseptic packaging for ready-to-drink beverage and dairy industry. Packaging comprised the largest market for aseptic packaging in 2017, due to the utilisation of new advanced technologies used for packing pharmaceuticals & medical products.
This 216 page report contains 215 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the aseptic packaging market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of value (US$) for the aseptic packagingmarket. In addition, 14 submarkets are forecasted and analysed by visiongain over the period 2017 to 2027. The report also provides profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the market such as Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., DuPont, etc.
The Aseptic Packaging Market Forecast 2017-2027report will be of value to current and future potential investors wanting to better understand the aseptic packaging industry and its underlying dynamics, as well as companies and research centres who wish to broaden their knowledge of the aseptic packaging market.
For sample pages and further information concerning the visiongain's report the Aseptic Packaging Market Forecast 2017-2027 please visit https://www.visiongain.com/
For an executive summary please contact:
Email: Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail tosara.peerun@
About Visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-2-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the Energy, Telecoms, Pharmaceutical, Defence, Materials sectors.
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port-of-call for the business professional, who needs independent, high quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse