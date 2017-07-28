 
News By Tag
* Vb100
* eScan Internet Security Suite
* Best Product
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Novi
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

eScan Internet Security Suite ranked as the best by VB 100

eScan, Total Security has achieved Virus Bulletin's VB100's comparative review test certificate for its eScan Internet Security Suite.
 
 
VB100 certificate
VB100 certificate
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vb100
* eScan Internet Security Suite
* Best Product

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Novi - Michigan - US

NOVI, Mich. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- eScan, Total Security has achieved Virus Bulletin's VB100's comparative review test certificate for its eScan Internet Security Suite. The test, in June 2017, was conducted on Windows 7 and 10 Professional. eScan Internet Security Suite proved its capability of providing advanced protection against malware listed by WildList Organization with the RAP score of 100%.

Virus Bulletin is a world-renowned independent testing and certification body, in testing, reviewing and benchmarking security solutions for over 20 years. The VB100 certificate is given to the products that meet the quality standards of endpoint security products that are recognized as legitimate and strong anti-malware solution. During the recent test, eScan Internet Security Suite successfully blocked 100% of the malware samples that are listed as 'In the Wild' by the WildList Organization and generated no false positives while scanning. eScan scored best in the RAP tests, in addition to raising Zero False positives, while product's stability was rated 'solid' by the testing body.

eScan Internet Security Suite with Cloud Security for Home and Small Office Edition is a specially designed security product that provides real-time protection for computers and laptops from growing cyber threats, such as Viruses, Spyware, Adware, Key loggers, Rootkits, Botnets, Hackers, Spam and Phishing. eScan ISS protects a user's personal information and ensures safe computing environment to the whole family when browsing the internet, shopping online, performing online transactions or social networking. The product can be experienced at: http://www.escanav.com/en/windows-antivirus/internet-secu...

Mr. Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO, eScan said, "We are happy to receive the VB 100 certification as the best product. This reinstates our efforts in developing global standard & quality products. eScan security products are designed with multi-level security solutions that defend against the growing cyber threats such as ransomware, malware, spams etc. which provides safe and secure computing environment for our users.

About eScan:

eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.

It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.

Media Contact
39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 600
Novi, MI 48375
12483745020
***@escanav.com
End
Source:Microworld Technologies Inc
Email:***@escanav.com Email Verified
Tags:Vb100, eScan Internet Security Suite, Best Product
Industry:Technology
Location:Novi - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
eScan Anti-Virus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share