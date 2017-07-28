News By Tag
eScan Internet Security Suite ranked as the best by VB 100
eScan, Total Security has achieved Virus Bulletin's VB100's comparative review test certificate for its eScan Internet Security Suite.
Virus Bulletin is a world-renowned independent testing and certification body, in testing, reviewing and benchmarking security solutions for over 20 years. The VB100 certificate is given to the products that meet the quality standards of endpoint security products that are recognized as legitimate and strong anti-malware solution. During the recent test, eScan Internet Security Suite successfully blocked 100% of the malware samples that are listed as 'In the Wild' by the WildList Organization and generated no false positives while scanning. eScan scored best in the RAP tests, in addition to raising Zero False positives, while product's stability was rated 'solid' by the testing body.
eScan Internet Security Suite with Cloud Security for Home and Small Office Edition is a specially designed security product that provides real-time protection for computers and laptops from growing cyber threats, such as Viruses, Spyware, Adware, Key loggers, Rootkits, Botnets, Hackers, Spam and Phishing. eScan ISS protects a user's personal information and ensures safe computing environment to the whole family when browsing the internet, shopping online, performing online transactions or social networking. The product can be experienced at: http://www.escanav.com/
Mr. Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO, eScan said, "We are happy to receive the VB 100 certification as the best product. This reinstates our efforts in developing global standard & quality products. eScan security products are designed with multi-level security solutions that defend against the growing cyber threats such as ransomware, malware, spams etc. which provides safe and secure computing environment for our users.
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
