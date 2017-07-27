News By Tag
Chan and Naylor speaks at the Start of Financial Year Annual Investor Update 2017 in Sydney
The "Start of Financial Year Annual Investor Update" is a key educational event for the year, where one of Australia's leading property tax gurus, David Naylor of Chan & Naylor was one of the speakers. The event delivered up-to-date investment and finance information to members and new audiences alike. VIPs also had first in line access to off market opportunities in these new suburbs as well. It had an audience of about 110 and received approx. 50 requests for assistance across all disciplines.
Investors Direct will also hold a "Start of Financial Year Annual Investor Update" for investors on Wednesday, 26 July at 6:30 PM in Melbourne, Victoria,where property tax specialist, Sandro Bagnati of Chan & Naylor will be one of the speakers.
Because of a large number of requests, instead of just the usual two hour session, there will also be a closed room session dedicated to property investment prior to the main event.
The property session will run for 45 minutes, starting at 5:50 PM. It will cover the investors Direct Suburb section formula and its proven performance in the last seven years, the Census 2016 data, an in-house investment analysis on emerging new areas, and what to look for when investing in suburbs seeking growth.
The property session will be co-presented by Residential Property Update's John Edwards, who will also answer any questions on how new suburbs perform over time. Other distinguished speakers include Sof Tsialtas of Investor Finance Solutions Update, Brett Fineran of Investment Markets Update and Scott McLennan of Commercial Real Estate Update.
About Chan & Naylor
Chan & Naylor is Australia's leading national property, business tax accounting and wealth advisory group – with more than a dozen offices
