Jump-Start Reading Program Open House

Reading Problems? We can help. We help students to achieve reading success

Academic Associates of Chapel Hill

--Join us this weekend to find out about the upcoming fall session of Jump-Start Reading program coming soon to Chapel Hill.Our Reading Program uses the 44 sounds of English.The Academic Associates Reading Program provides students of all ages the "tools" that unlock the million words of English.The ability to read is essential to being able to learn any subject taught in school. In our high tech society, proficiency in reading is a must to compete favorably in today's job market. The information age is upon us. You can expect greater demands to be made upon reading ability. As parents, it's up to us to make sure that our children can read, write, spell and pronounce words correctly.The Open House will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 2:30 to 5:00 pm at105 Market Street, Rm. 4 Chapel Hill, NC 27516Free refreshmentsFree Reading Evaluation availableFind out more about our servicesThe event is sponsored byDeborah Gorman, Reading Instruction SpecialistAcademic Associates of Chapel Hill919-967-7516