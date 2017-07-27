News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jump-Start Reading Program Open House
Reading Problems? We can help. We help students to achieve reading success
Join us this weekend to find out about the upcoming fall session of Jump-Start Reading program coming soon to Chapel Hill.
Our Reading Program uses the 44 sounds of English.
The Academic Associates Reading Program provides students of all ages the "tools" that unlock the million words of English.
The ability to read is essential to being able to learn any subject taught in school. In our high tech society, proficiency in reading is a must to compete favorably in today's job market. The information age is upon us. You can expect greater demands to be made upon reading ability. As parents, it's up to us to make sure that our children can read, write, spell and pronounce words correctly.
The Open House will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 2:30 to 5:00 pm at
105 Market Street, Rm. 4 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Free refreshments
Free Reading Evaluation available
Find out more about our services
The event is sponsored by
Deborah Gorman, Reading Instruction Specialist
Academic Associates of Chapel Hill
919-967-7516
http://advanceinreading.com
Media Contact
Academic Associates of Chapel Hill
919-525-1454
***@advanceinreading.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse