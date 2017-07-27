 
Jump-Start Reading Program Open House

Reading Problems? We can help. We help students to achieve reading success
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The public is cordially invited to an Open House.
Join us this weekend to find out about the upcoming fall session of Jump-Start Reading program coming soon to Chapel Hill.

Our Reading Program uses the 44 sounds of English.
The Academic Associates Reading Program provides students of all ages the "tools" that unlock the million words of English.

The ability to read is essential to being able to learn any subject taught in school. In our high tech society, proficiency in reading is a must to compete favorably in today's job market. The information age is upon us. You can expect greater demands to be made upon reading ability. As parents, it's up to us to make sure that our children can read, write, spell and pronounce words correctly.

The Open House will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 2:30 to 5:00 pm at
105 Market Street, Rm. 4 Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Free refreshments
Free Reading Evaluation available
Find out more about our services

The event is sponsored by
Deborah Gorman, Reading Instruction Specialist
Academic Associates of Chapel Hill

919-967-7516
http://advanceinreading.com

Media Contact
Academic Associates of Chapel Hill
919-525-1454
***@advanceinreading.com
End
Source:Academic Associates of Chapel Hill
Email:***@advanceinreading.com Email Verified
Tags:Reading Tutoring Phonics
Industry:Education
Location:Chapel Hill - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
