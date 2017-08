Matthew Brickman Explains Who Pays for Divorce Mediation Costs

1 2 3 4 5 iMediate Inc - Florida Family & Divorce Mediation www.ichatmediation.com The Florida Guide to a Speedy Divorce by Matthew Brickman Florida Most Stressed States High Divorce Rate Youre Not The Only One 2017 Matthew- Brickman- founder- iChatMediation

Divorce can be costly. Many couples today settle through mediation to minimize the expense. In Florida, parents of children filing for divorce must attend family mediation according to Florida Statute 61 set forth by the Florida Legislature.Who pays for divorce is not always clear. Matthew Brickman released a video on his YouTube Channel to shed light on the issue. He explained that the costs of mediation are to be split equally by the parties and the parties are free to agree to change this allocation of costs.What is not recommended is having one party pay the entire mediation fee as it sometimes leaves the other party to be not vested in a successful outcome.He explained it as having, "Skin the game."