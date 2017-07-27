Country(s)
Pro Truck Drivers Team Up with Bracketron to Help Create the Trucker Tough Line of Mobile Device Mounts
Bracketron debuts new additions to heavy-duty, rugged mount line built specifically for and tested by trucking professionals
"The Bracketron team started meeting with pro truckers at tradeshows, talking with them and asking for feedback, and a natural relationship evolved. They saw we were creating products that made their lives and journey more comfortable,"
One of the new products created through this collaboration is the Trucker Tough Gear Rack, an 18-inch bar with two device holder arms, a magnetic phone holder and a GPS holder. Its flexibility will contour to just about any dash and can even go around a corner, making it the ideal mount for any cab space. We have also recently launched a line of accessories for the Gear Rack.
With the success of Bracketron's initial conversations with the professional trucking community, the team started an online forum to share product ideas and pictures, and garner feedback from truckers who are on the road every day. The team even sends prototypes out to members be tested in real trucking environments.
"This isn't a bunch of people sitting in a room saying 'this would be great in a truck,' because we think it would be, we have actual drivers telling us how to perfect our gear for their unique environment,"
Gear Rack and other Trucker Tough products are available at Bracketron.com. If you're interested in becoming a Trucker Tough tester, you can contact ttcrew@bracketron.com.
Contact
Terri Cope
***@bracketron.com
