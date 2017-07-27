News By Tag
* Plugin
* AAX
* VST3
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MAAT Inaugurates Versatile Phase Shifter
Company announces release of a digital recreation of Roger Schult's analog hardware
Available in formats for all major DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations)
Product features include very high resolution, realtime adjustment of resonant frequency, gain compensation, and phase angle from 15 to 360°. MIRROR and FLIP modes speed the selection of two channel settings, while the compact layout of the UI, which echoes the original W2324 module, is crafted for low visual fatigue. Sample rates from 44.1 to 384 kHz are supported, as is the AU format along with VST2/VST3 and AAX plug–in formats for macOS and Windows.
RSPhaseShifter was created in conjunction with Roger Schult/German Audio Lab, and is a painstaking, 64 bit digital realization of Schult's trusted Phase Shifter W2324 analog module, not a model or simulation. RSPhaseShifter's analog–style controls are the same as those found on the W2324 hardware, with improvements only available in the digital domain.
Creating a high fidelity, phase shifted version of the input, RSPhaseShifter provides a fast, convenient and musical means of aligning individual mix elements for best subjective results. Friedemann Tischmeyer, President and co–founder of MAAT Inc., said that "…key differentiators are accuracy of the signal processing, and musicality of the result. When multiple sources compete rather than complement, RSPhaseShifter should be the choice for a fast, intuitive, easy to use and effective remedy." Tischmeyer pointed out that the clean output was part of the design. "This tool's value is more about what it does (phase manipulation)…
Basel–based Blessed State Mastering specializes in transparent and accurate handling of client's work, in keeping with the Swiss penchant for precision. Founder Patrick Stauffer is always on the lookout for top shelf gear, and the qualities he found in RSPhaseShifter align with his exacting values. "I am amazed about the possibilities offered by the RSPhaseShifter,"
RSPhaseShifter is affordably priced and available now, exclusively at MAAT's web site. For images, specifications and additional information, visit http://www.maat.digital/
About MAAT Inc.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional fidelity professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from "Mastering Academy Audio Tools," reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of practical experience. MAAT's reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
©2017 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo and RSPhaseShifter are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Oliver Masciarotte
101 Cooper St, Santa Cruz CA 95060
***@maat.digital
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse