CAI-NJ is Gearing Up for its Flagship Event: the 2017 Conference & Expo website_banner_800x400_02 EDISON, N.J. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Freehold, NJ: The New Jersey chapter of the Community Associations Institute, an organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of community association living through education and resources, is preparing for one of its biggest events of the year: the 2017 Conference & Expo. This year's theme is "Carnival" and will be held on October 18, 2017 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center at Raritan Center in Edison.



The event will feature six educational sessions, specially developed for the attendees. Everyone will be able to take advantage of the 167 professional companies at the event and gain a better understanding for the latest trends in community association services. There will also be five $1,000 cash giveaways to some lucky attendees! The Conference & Expo will provide attendees with an excellent opportunity to network and meet potential vendors for upcoming projects within their communities. CAI New Jersey is looking forward to seeing all of the attendees at the event.



Larry Thomas, Executive Director, said, "We are especially excited about this year's show! There is something here for every type of member. At the present you may not be in the market for any of the exhibitors' services, but when the time comes, you will be prepared to move forward and make an educated decision for your community."



The educational sessions will cover a wide variety of tips and techniques to help you better your community.



Attendees will learn about how a community association board was able to go from a developer's bankruptcy to an award-winning board, as well as the governing document amendments that can help their association.



They will also discover techniques on how to manage expectations and exceed the needs of their clients.



Attendees will have the opportunity to gain a better understanding on insurance, the bidding process, coverage comparison, claims handling, containing costs with risk management, and the importance of having a safety plan in place.



Representatives from the New Jersey chapter Legislative Action Committee (LAC) will discuss legislative and regulatory issues affecting common interest communities in New Jersey.



About CAI-NJ: CAI-NJ provides continuous education and resources to help their members stay abreast of the current news, laws and issues affecting community associations in the State of New Jersey. The New Jersey chapter of CAI is one of the largest in the United States, with over 1,600 members. Their office is located in Freehold, New Jersey. Visit



