True Artificial Intelligence Now Possible As New Experiment Solves The 'Hard Problem'
Does the rise of artificial intelligence herald the end for humanity? That's a 'nope'!
The implications are extreme for artificial intelligence (or 'A.I.'), which has so far been limited to very specific domains, such as playing board games, or driving vehicles. Now though, it will be possible to create true general-purpose A.I.s that are self-aware, and can think and act in the same way humans do. Some commentators, such as Professor Stephen Hawking and technology titan Elon Musk, think this could spell danger for the entire human species, in the form of conscious machines, competing with humans for the planet's resources. Because machines aren't limited to the physical space within a human skull, it's even possible they could become more intelligent than us, and we might have to face a scenario referred to as the 'Singularity', in which a machine mind becomes so smart it dwarfs any human intellect.
R R Deehan, however, points out that there may also be reasons to be optimistic. High intelligence, for example, doesn't usually correlate with malevolent intentions. Also, 'Nevermind: You, deconstructed' describes a blueprint for a conscious artificial intelligence based on the human model, explaining exactly what self-awareness is, so we can now take steps to ensure it doesn't manifest randomly. The Hawking-Musk alternative would be to accidentally open a Pandora's Box of uncontrollable technology that could cause our own extinction.
R R Deehan graduated from The London School Of Economics in the 1980s, and has been involved in artificial intelligence since then. His unique combination of skills provided the insight that became 'Nevermind: You, deconstructed', available from the website http://rrdeehan.com
