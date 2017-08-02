 
News By Tag
* Best Staffing Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hauppauge
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Nimble Accounting: Your Profits in Graph

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Best Staffing Software

Industry:
* Accounting

Location:
* Hauppauge - New York - US

Subject:
* Services

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Being efficient and organized is something everybody aspires to, so using a staffing accounting solution that shows all the information needed with less effort makes your staffing Company management a breeze. Nimble Accounting was developed exclusively for U.S based Staffing Companies to provide greater visibility and control in staffing accounting operations. Precise insights on profit margins are provided in the form of graphical views so that you can stay updated of your business health to drive your business forward.

The Nimble Dashboard is designed with automated KPIs, where you can easily drill down to transaction level by clicking on the widget. Simply just by clicking on the desired resource widget, you can easily navigate to the required report with is displayed either as a pie or as a graph based chart. Powerful financial intelligence and analytics let you understand your business better and see your entire business transactions breakup from range of period or date wise along with specific filters.

Apart from swift profit analysis you can instantly know financial status by checking quick view bank balances, account receivables and payables along with all active consultants and corporation info all within the single dashboard window. With such user friendly error free profit analysis you stand to know your profit cut at any given point within a few clicks.

Several other key profit indicators are available in the affordable Nimble Accounting Dashboard which helps you in taking informed decisions as 30% profitability is the minimum ratio desired for a safe business. Although for a proper in-depth analysis you might need to provide all the transactions incurred, to make the chart and calculations show in real value. This also depends on your expenses and rate of income gained so better start keeping an eye on these numbers with the Cloud Based Nimble Accounting to know your exact business health even when away from office desk.

Find more at http://staffing.nimbleaccounting.com/connect-sales.php or Connect with us at 866-964-6253.

Contact
(866) 964-6253
sales@nimbleaccounting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nimbleaccounting.com
Posted By:***@nimbleaccounting.com Email Verified
Tags:Best Staffing Software
Industry:Accounting
Location:Hauppauge - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017
Nimble Accounting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share