Global Biopesticides Market-GMI Research
Global Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bioherbicides & Bionematicide and Others), by Mode of Application (Dry Formulation & Wet Formulation)
Globally, the biopesticides usage is witnessing a robust growth as biopesticides are replacing some synthetic chemical pesticides. The market is primarily driven by the introduction and usage of microbial seed treatment in field crop, favorable government policies and regulations, rising demand for organic products, and surging adoption of organic farming practices globally.
Based on type, the biopesticides market is segmented into bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bioherbicides & bionematicides and Others
In 2016, the bioinsecticides market is estimated to capture the highest market share due to the growing demand for organic food products and increased focus towards the prevention of insect-borne diseases. The increased usage of insecticides especially in the fruits and vegetables market segment will further drive the market.
Based on mode of application,the biopesticides market is segmented into dry and wet formulation
Dry formulation amounts to approximately 68% of the total biopesticides market because most of the biopesticides are preferred in dry form as they are easy to handle, enable quick application, and are convenient to use. On the other hand, liquid biopesticides are to be sprayed using a compressed air sprayer, fogger, aircraft or soil injector.
Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & row crops, seed treatment, non-crops
Fruits and vegetables segment is estimated to enjoy the largest share and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The key factor propelling this growth are the rising global demand for fruits and vegetables and the increasing consumer preference towards organic products.
Based on Regions the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World
North America dominates the biopesticides market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America holds the largest market share in the global biopesticides market during the forecast period. The supportive government policies and regulations, increased awareness of biopesticide applications, and rise in the prices of chemical pesticides are the key factors propelling the growth of biopestcides in the North American region.
United States is North America's major economy with the highest spending on organic agriculture. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the significant investments from key players in the region. Also, the research and development activities for producing technologically advanced products will play a major role in shaping the biopesticides market.
Infographic
The global biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, end use and geography:
Biopesticides Market by Type Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021
• Bioinsecticide
• Biofungicide
• Bioherbicide & Bionematicide
• Others
Biopesticides Market by Mode of Application Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021
• Dry Formulation
• Wet Formulation
Biopesticides Market by End-Use Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Cereals & Row Crops
• Seed Treatment
• Non-Crops
Biopesticides Market by Region Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW
Countries with high growth opportunity for Biopesticides Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021
• USA
• Canada
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• China
• India
• Japan
Global Biopesticides Market Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
• Major Players and their Market Share Analysis
• New product launches
• Mergers and acquisitions
• Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint ventures
