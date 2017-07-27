 
News By Tag
* biopesticidess Market
* GMI Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gurgaon
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Global Biopesticides Market-GMI Research

Global Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bioherbicides & Bionematicide and Others), by Mode of Application (Dry Formulation & Wet Formulation)
 
 
Global_Biopestcides_Market_Press_Release
Global_Biopestcides_Market_Press_Release
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
biopesticidess Market
GMI Research

Industry:
Reports

Location:
Gurgaon - Delhi - India

Subject:
Reports

GURGAON, India - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bioherbicides & Bionematicide and Others), by Mode of Application (Dry Formulation & Wet Formulation), by End-Use (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Row Crops, Seed Treatment and Non-Crops) and by Geography - Forecast to 2021

Globally, the biopesticides usage is witnessing a robust growth as biopesticides are replacing some synthetic chemical pesticides. The market is primarily driven by the introduction and usage of microbial seed treatment in field crop, favorable government policies and regulations, rising demand for organic products, and surging adoption of organic farming practices globally.

Based on type, the biopesticides market is segmented into bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bioherbicides & bionematicides and Others

In 2016, the bioinsecticides market is estimated to capture the highest market share due to the growing demand for organic food products and increased focus towards the prevention of insect-borne diseases. The increased usage of insecticides especially in the fruits and vegetables market segment will further drive the market.

Based on mode of application,the biopesticides market is segmented into dry and wet formulation

Dry formulation amounts to approximately 68% of the total biopesticides market because most of the biopesticides are preferred in dry form as they are easy to handle, enable quick application, and are convenient to use. On the other hand, liquid biopesticides are to be sprayed using a compressed air sprayer, fogger, aircraft or soil injector.

Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & row crops, seed treatment, non-crops

Fruits and vegetables segment is estimated to enjoy the largest share and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The key factor propelling this growth are the rising global demand for fruits and vegetables and the increasing consumer preference towards organic products.

Based on Regions the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

North America dominates the biopesticides market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America holds the largest market share in the global biopesticides market during the forecast period. The supportive government policies and regulations, increased awareness of biopesticide applications, and rise in the prices of chemical pesticides are the key factors propelling the growth of biopestcides in the North American region.

United States is North America's major economy with the highest spending on organic agriculture. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the significant investments from key players in the region. Also, the research and development activities for producing technologically advanced products will play a major role in shaping the biopesticides market.

Infographic

The global biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, end use and geography:

Biopesticides Market by Type Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021

• Bioinsecticide
• Biofungicide
• Bioherbicide & Bionematicide
• Others

Biopesticides Market by Mode of Application Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021

• Dry Formulation
• Wet Formulation

Biopesticides Market by End-Use Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021

• Fruits & Vegetables
• Cereals & Row Crops
• Seed Treatment
• Non-Crops

Biopesticides Market by Region  Global Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW

Countries with high growth opportunity for Biopesticides Revenue Forecast, 2016-2021

• USA
• Canada
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• China
• India
• Japan

Global Biopesticides Market Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

• Major Players and their Market Share Analysis
• New product launches
• Mergers and acquisitions
• Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint ventures

Source Link: https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-biopesticides-m...

For Further Details and sample pages Please contact
sales@gmiresearch.com
+911246517660

Contact
John Mathew
+911246517660
media@gmiresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmiresearch.com
Posted By:***@gmiresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:biopesticidess Market, GMI Research
Industry:Reports
Location:Gurgaon - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GMI Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share