The 8th Annual Robin Harris Comedy Tribute to be hosted by Lewis Dix Jr
Special presentation honoring the late, great Ricky "Tadow" Harris
Robin Harris was born in Chicago, Illinois. His father, Earl, was a welder, and his mother, Mattie, was a factory seamstress. In 1961, the family moved to Los Angeles, where he attended Manual Arts High School. Harris then attended Ottawa University in Kansas. In 1980, he debuted at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, and set the comedy world ablaze. After years of success in comedy, Harris made his acting debut playing a bartender in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988). Harris also had a role in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing (1989). Harris was Pop, the father of Kid in House Party (1990). He followed up later that year with a small role as a jazz club MC in Mo' Better Blues. He also appeared in Eddie Murphy's Harlem Nights (1989). Harris became even more popular because of skit turn feature animation Be'Be's Kids. Made funnier because of memorable lines like, "we don't die we multiply".
Confirmed talent includes comedians Teddy Ray, Jose Raymond, Ramona Stephens and Memphis Will. The event takes place at Saturday, August 12, 2017. The Regency West, 3339 W 43rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90008. Doors Open at 7:00pm, The Red Carpet, (OTRC)7:45pm-
Dayna Williams-Hunter
***@dwillhunt.com
