The 8th Annual Robin Harris Comedy Tribute to be hosted by Lewis Dix Jr

Special presentation honoring the late, great Ricky "Tadow" Harris

image1

Contact

Dayna Williams-Hunter

D. Will-Hunt Public Relations

***@dwillhunt.com Dayna Williams-HunterD. Will-Hunt Public Relations

End

--will be held Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the historicallocated in theregion of Los Angeles. This annual event not only commemorates 27 years since his passing, but also serves as a celebration of what would have been his 64birthday on August 30. This year's host Lewis Dix Jr. was born inPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. He is best known for The Net (1995), Afterburn (1992) and Cadillac Dreams (1988). "It is truly an honor to host this event honoring such a powerhouse legacy" says Dix Jr. Also in attendance will be Robin Harris Jr. who's mom was only 3 months pregnant when his dad passed away."This tribute honoring my father has been amazing. We look forward to celebrating the eighth year, and including a mentor to as my dad was to him the late Ricky "Tadow" Harris", Robin Harris Jr. Proceeds benefit Robin Harris Foundation, a 501c3 organization. The mission is to provide leadership, motivation and development for youth in arts and sports.was born in Chicago, Illinois. His father, Earl, was a welder, and his mother, Mattie, was a factory seamstress. In 1961, the family moved to Los Angeles, where he attended Manual Arts High School. Harris then attended Ottawa University in Kansas. In 1980, he debuted at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, and set the comedy world ablaze. After years of success in comedy, Harris made his acting debut playing a bartender in(1988). Harris also had a role in's(1989). Harris was Pop, the father of Kid in(1990). He followed up later that year with a small role as a jazz club MC in. He also appeared in(1989). Harris became even more popular because of skit turn feature animation. Made funnier because of memorable lines like, "we don't die we multiply".Confirmed talent includes comedians Teddy Ray, Jose Raymond, Ramona Stephens and Memphis Will. The event takes place at Saturday, August 12, 2017. The Regency West, 3339 W 43rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90008. Doors Open at 7:00pm, The Red Carpet, (OTRC)7:45pm-8:30pm, Showtime 8: 30pm.Ticket price is $20.00 which includes an amazing comedy show. For additional information or to purchase tickets call 323-363-2210 or email robinharrisevent@gmail.com. Or visit the website http://www.trhf.webs.com