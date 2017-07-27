Country(s)
Terry Sacka Explains If Gold and Silver Are Still A Good Investment in 2017
The gold and silver prices have been kept relatively low however there are many who believe that true price discovery is near. Terry Sacka explains what has suppressed the price levels of gold and silver so long and what we may expect in the near future.
He made the statement, "The Comex situation is important because we're getting to a point where the Chinese Shanghai Exchange has come online and is going to be competing for the physical gold price market."
You can view his full comments in the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/
In addressing what has kept gold and silver prices down for so long, "Here's the problem it's because they allowed speculators (bankers) to create things called derivatives which are fake investment tools made of nothing in paper form to buy and sell. They're selling things on paper they really don't physically own."
He went on to say, "The Chinese are ferociously still buying precious metals such as gold and silver while Americans are in a Trump Trance dropping their precious metals purchasing. Americans are not being told the whole truth by their financial advisors and mainstream media."
Terry Sacka, AAMS is the founder of Cornerstone Asset Metals, a dealer in natural resources (precious metals to be specific), and offers gold, silver and other precious metals backed IRAs, backed by real physical, tangible hard assets, not paper investments.
At Cornerstone they believe with fluctuating paper-dominated assets funding the majority of individual retirement accounts and the potential shortfall in Social Security, a well-diversified retirement plan should include precious metals; one of the few assets that have demonstrated the ability to retain value when other investments may fall short.
Precious Metals IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. They are the real wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Terry Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily, Institutional Investor and the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
