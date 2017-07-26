News By Tag
AdvantaPure(R) Upgrades to ISO 9001:2015; Validates the Company's Quality Management System
Following months of preparation, the AdvantaPure high purity tubing division of NewAge(R) Industries has gained ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification also applies to the company's Verigenics(R) RFID division.
AdvantaPure manufactures AdvantaSil(TM)
"Previously, our AdvantaPure and Verigenics divisions held ISO 9001:2008 certification,"
Differences between the ISO (International Standards Organization)
Team members at NewAge Industries initially met in mid-2016 to begin reviewing the new requirements. The group consisted of team leaders, internal quality auditors and managers who worked on process flow charts, quality manual revisions, work instructions and the company's Business Management System. Once tasks were completed, a registrar's audit took place, resulting in receipt of the ISO 9001:2015 upgrade.
"This certification was a big undertaking,"
For information on AdvantaPure's products, visit http://www.advantapure.com or contact the AdvantaPure team by phone at 888-755-4370 or 215-526-2151;
About AdvantaPure and NewAge Industries
The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R)
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. Automated product identification systems, including gamma-stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge's Verigenics division. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became an employee owned company for the benefit of both its employees and customers.
AdvantaSil(TM)
