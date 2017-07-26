News By Tag
Why is OpenStack making customers' life easier in Financial Sector?
A more agile, scalable, and innovative private cloud infrastructure to adopt now.
The need for innovative solutions, automated services and 24/7 support increased among customer's experiences, and the financial service industry organizations are increasingly turning to private cloud technology to drive business agility and flexibility and meet customer's needs.
The most competitive software for running a private cloud is by far OpenStack. OpenStack is an open source software platform for cloud computing, mostly deployed as infrastructure-
Improved efficiency, rapid time to market, the flexibility of solution, greater productivity, flexible and quicker IT, self-serviced IT are just some of the goals worth to mention when adopting OpenStack cloud computing in finance.
However, deploying OpenStack cloud technology comes with some barriers that need to be addressed:
- complexity – complicated software, with a need to constantly upgrades the new releases
- skills – not enough OpenStack people experts
- perceptions of immaturity – heard as not being ready for production workloads
The above barriers can be easily solved if you are ready to embrace OpenStack as a service. This eliminates managing complex infrastructure on your own, letting the company employees focus on the business while choosing to deploy and upgrade OpenStack as a service offered by a dedicated ISV, without any downtime loss.
OpenStack cloud can offer huge benefits to compete in the finance sector:
- flexibility to gain massive scalability with access to additional cloud resources to meet peak demand
- a secure, reliable, and innovative infrastructure
- increase agility to meet business demands, regulatory requirements, to innovate in the market
- higher quality banking: Increase flexibility and scalability to quickly take advantage of growth
- lower operations costs
The multiple ways banking clients utilize, manage and spend money has evolved radically in the last few years. The methods of these tractions are constantly developing. The financial services industry needs to keep up evolving alongside.
We are able to provide you with the right cloud infrastructure, offering a full OpenStack environment, from Deployment to Operation and to Upgrade phase. We offer support 24/7 and uniquely guarantee Zero Downtime upgrade in the Upgrade phase of each new OpenStack release.
The automated OpenStack FishOS offers an investment bank's private cloud infrastructure operations team a flexible, scalable, sophisticated system to manage, automate and optimize entire data centres.
FishOS is massively scalable, allowing for potentially hundreds of thousands of virtual machines to be launched, optimized and retired in a fully automated manner.
We will make sure that our cloud solutions for financial services are addressing data security, agility, manageability, standardization and cost control.
Please visit our http://www.sardinasystems.com to get a free strategy session for your business.
