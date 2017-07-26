Country(s)
New Book Highlights How to Write Victim Impact Statement, features 25 real statements read in court
"Grief Diaries: Victim Impact Statements" aims to help crime victims draft and connect vital pieces of information to emotions in a way the court can relate to
In Victim Impact Statement, award-winning victim specialist and advocate Carl Harms offers valuable tips on how to write such a testimonial, followed by a collection of true stories and 25 real statements that serve as examples for people faced with writing their own.
"When loved ones have an opportunity to explain the emotional, physical and financial impact of a crime, many are at a loss as to how to verbalize such anguish. By reading true statements already presented in court, it gives readers a template from which to draft their own," states Lynda Cheldelin Fell, who created the award-winning Grief Diaries series.
"An indispensable tool that helps hold the offender accountable for the consequences of a crime, the impact statement gives the judge the rest of the story, the part that doesn't appear in police reports or courtroom evidence," says National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's Jay Howell, who wrote the book's foreword.
The anthology is coauthored by Harms who lost his father James Harms to two drunk drivers in 2007, along with mother-daughter duo Kim and Kayla Thomas, who advocate for change in drunk driving laws in memory of Brandon Thomas, Kim's only son and Kayla's only brother, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2012.
Grief Diaries: Victim Impact Statements is available in 40,000 retail outlets around the world including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the book is donated to JAXImpact, a nonprofit educational awareness program. For more information, visit jaximpact.org.
