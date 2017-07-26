 
News By Tag
* Miller Homes Barnsley
* New homes Barnsley
* investment Barnsley
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Barnsley
  Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


Miller Homes Makes Contribution to Local Facilities in Barnsley

 
 
Miller Homes Honeywell Grange, Barnsley
Miller Homes Honeywell Grange, Barnsley
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Miller Homes Barnsley
New homes Barnsley
investment Barnsley

Industry:
Property

Location:
Barnsley - Yorkshire - England

Subject:
Events

BARNSLEY, England - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Building new properties and communities can regenerate towns and villages providing much needed homes for people. And in addition to the tangible benefits reaped from housebuilding, other investment is made in local communities.

Leading housebuilder, Miller Homes, has made a significant contribution to the area local to its Honeywell Grange development in Barnsley which will see education and leisure facilities enhanced.

"It is very important to us that we work with communities to provide them with new homes and other infrastructure and amenities to make a measurable difference to the quality of their lives," said Natalie Moore sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "We are delighted to be able to make a contribution to the Barnsley community and look forward to working with them in the coming months."

A significant £112,384 has been contributed for the improvement of the local primary school, £79,273 to improve a public open space and £250,000 towards investment and improvement of the Dorothy Hyman sports facility.

"We recognise that the facilities and area surrounding people's homes is equally important and we are delighted to be able to offer our support," said Natalie. "Together with our new homes we hope we can enhance the community of Barnsley and leave a positive legacy long after construction has been completed."

The contributions made form part of the 106 contributions which are planning obligations under Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

A show home at Honeywell Grange is now open giving prospective buyers a chance to appreciate the quality of build on offer.  Homes currently available range from the three bedroom Hawthorne currently priced at £157,500 to a selection of four bedroom homes currently priced at £242,500.

The sales centre at Honeywell Grange is open from Thursday to Monday, 10.30am to 5.30pm. Further information about Honeywell Grange can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/honeywe....

Contact
Helen Dillon-Pearson
***@flourishmarketingandpr.co.uk
End
Source:Miller Homes
Email:***@flourishmarketingandpr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Miller Homes Barnsley, New homes Barnsley, investment Barnsley
Industry:Property
Location:Barnsley - Yorkshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Flourish Marketing & PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share