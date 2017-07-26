News By Tag
Miller Homes Makes Contribution to Local Facilities in Barnsley
Leading housebuilder, Miller Homes, has made a significant contribution to the area local to its Honeywell Grange development in Barnsley which will see education and leisure facilities enhanced.
"It is very important to us that we work with communities to provide them with new homes and other infrastructure and amenities to make a measurable difference to the quality of their lives," said Natalie Moore sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "We are delighted to be able to make a contribution to the Barnsley community and look forward to working with them in the coming months."
A significant £112,384 has been contributed for the improvement of the local primary school, £79,273 to improve a public open space and £250,000 towards investment and improvement of the Dorothy Hyman sports facility.
"We recognise that the facilities and area surrounding people's homes is equally important and we are delighted to be able to offer our support," said Natalie. "Together with our new homes we hope we can enhance the community of Barnsley and leave a positive legacy long after construction has been completed."
The contributions made form part of the 106 contributions which are planning obligations under Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.
A show home at Honeywell Grange is now open giving prospective buyers a chance to appreciate the quality of build on offer. Homes currently available range from the three bedroom Hawthorne currently priced at £157,500 to a selection of four bedroom homes currently priced at £242,500.
The sales centre at Honeywell Grange is open from Thursday to Monday, 10.30am to 5.30pm. Further information about Honeywell Grange can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/
Helen Dillon-Pearson

