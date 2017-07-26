ALCOR M&A's Joint Venture Advisory Services: A Road map for Smooth Integration

Putting Capital to Work, Making Companies Stronger - Cutting Edge Investment Banking

-- ALCOR M&A is an advisory firm offering solutions on a range of venture capital, private equity, and corporate venturing transactions. Business expansion via inorganic growth increases a company's capabilities and competence and this could be a challenging process for concluding deals involving mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, and therefore it is necessary to handle these deals with utmost professional care and expertise. Investors must evaluate the accounting, tax, regulatory, legal, management and cultural aspects of the target company.Our deal advisory team assists in transactions with various objectives such as mergers and acquisitions, a buy or sells mandate, joint ventures, management buyouts, divestitures, spin-offs and strategic alliances. We understand that success of a transaction is not just based on activities such as identification of a target or due diligence, rather activities that are all inclusively undertaken as a project by being involved at every stage of the process till the completion.For More Information on Joint Venture Advisory Services, Stay tuned with AlcorMNA!We advise on all aspects throughout the funding lifecycle of a company, from early-stage investments, subsequent funding rounds, bridge financing, venture debt and equity reorganization, as well as exits via trade sales, management buyouts. Our venture capital and private equity group also advises numerous international and domestic corporate on strategic investments. With our expert understanding on tax laws and legal matters, we are able to make a detailed assessment of the corporate transactions and its requirements to be in compliance with tax and regulatory authorities, our valuation services are a combination of accounting, reporting, tax planning, and regulatory compliances. We focus on understanding the client needs, the nature of the transaction and provide the valuation in the precise manner.Are you looking for a Financing Options? Complete the Enquiry Form!We are active in the private equity market, whether advising the equity investors, management, target, or debt providers. Our practice covers not only domestic buyouts and buy-ins but also has considerable expertise advising on international transactions. The team is supported by other specialist groups within the firm. Many of our IP and regulatory partners have spent time in-house at technology or media companies, or with regulatory bodies, bringing a useful insight into the underlying due diligence of IP-rich or regulated companies.With expertise and experience ranging from large and complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including public company takeovers, through to smaller private company acquisitions and disposals, our approach is proactive and commercial. ALCOR approach is unique and self-disciplinary to ensure the client is successful. ALCOR global offices study prospects and contact them with presentation of possible M&A transaction and its impact. On mutual agreement ALCOR proceeds to setup and structure the M&A transaction with performance clauses to ensure long term success. ALCOR works on Retainer Fees and Progressive Milestone Fees with Success Fees, hence mitigating a deal failure risks for clients.ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.