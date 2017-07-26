News By Tag
PST Exporter has Paved the Way for Smooth Outlook Import to Thunderbird
Some of the most valuable benefits of PST Exporter are as follows:
1. The Software has no requirement of Microsoft Outlook installation for migration of Outlook email to other file format, users can migrate both configured and orphan Outlook emails.
2. It allows users to migrate batch Outlook emails to selected file format at once
3. It keeps intact all meta-header details, formatting and attachments during migration procedure.
4. The program has simple GUI, which is easy to use for migration from Outlook to Mac Mail, Thunderbird, Entourage, The Bat!, Windows Live Mail, PDF etc.
5. It works efficiently on all latest & below Windows OS editions – 10, 8.1, 8, 7, etc. and is also suitable for all MS Outlook (2003 to 2016) versions.
Now with the most excellent benefits, there is no doubt that the Outlook PST Exporter program has already managed a countless fan following and so many users are downloading it.
In the Words of Company MD – With so many advance features of PST Exporter, the software has a great demand among users. It's a complete migration solution that support multiple file formats. Using the software users get option to migrate Outlook file to desired file format like – MSG, PDF, EML, EMLX, MBOX, VCF or ICS, whichever they want. We guarantee that users will get 100% successful results with this PST Exporter software for migration of Outlook emails contacts and other data.
After listening the words of company MD, we believe that PST Exporter (http://www.toolstoexport.com/
An Unknown User Says – For a long time, I have been looking for a solution that will support number of file format like – EML, EMLX, MSG, PDF, MBOX, VCF & ICS for migration of Outlook emails. But, now I found that solution – PST Exporter, which I can use any time without any error & difficulty. The Demo edition of PST exporter is also available, which helps to know about the product efficiency. Finally, I have all my doubts cleared and no one doubt left about the software, and expecting for more such applications in near future as well.
