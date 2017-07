Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry

Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department.

-- Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and design."For nearly 20 years, the heavy-equipment industry has relied on Crane Network as a new and used equipment marketplace,"said Katie Parrish, vice president of marketing and content strategy. "The newly developed content marketing and design services aim to help equipment owners, rental houses, dealers, and manufacturers grow their businesses, increase profits, and build brand awareness. By using relevant and valuable content, they can communicate ideas, discuss challenges, and present solutions that can positively impact their customers' businesses."The new Crane Network marketing programs include:Engage the industry through executive profiles, opinion editorials, current projects, and more, which will be featured on the Crane Network Connection website and email newsletter.Spread the news about your product introductions, staff additions, and changes at your company in a professional way with specialized press release creation and distribution.Rely on Crane Network's talented design team to help you develop customized, high-quality graphics for logos, banners, flyers, brochures, and business cards.Distributing your high-quality content through Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, which can help build links that support your SEO and reach prospects and customers.Using carefully selected keywords, targeted traffic will be directed to your featured content through customized ad campaigns.These new marketing solutions complement a variety of Crane Network's services, such as its large network of more than 15,000 active users with new and used equipment network for sale and rent; fleet management solutions; nationwide appraisals and inspections;3D lift planning; and assistance with financing, insurance, and transportation.To start your professional marketing program with Crane Network or to set up your equipment and parts listing promotions, auction packages, email blasts, and banner ads, download the media kit at http://www.cranenetwork.com/ aboutus or call (214) 612-7626.