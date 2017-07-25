News By Tag
Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry
Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department.
"For nearly 20 years, the heavy-equipment industry has relied on Crane Network as a new and used equipment marketplace,"
The new Crane Network marketing programs include:
· Editorial Services: Engage the industry through executive profiles, opinion editorials, current projects, and more, which will be featured on the Crane Network Connection website and email newsletter.
· Press Release Creation and Distribution:
· Professional Design Services: Rely on Crane Network's talented design team to help you develop customized, high-quality graphics for logos, banners, flyers, brochures, and business cards.
· Social Media Marketing: Distributing your high-quality content through Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, which can help build links that support your SEO and reach prospects and customers.
· Google AdWords and/or Facebook Campaigns: Using carefully selected keywords, targeted traffic will be directed to your featured content through customized ad campaigns.
These new marketing solutions complement a variety of Crane Network's services, such as its large network of more than 15,000 active users with new and used equipment network for sale and rent; fleet management solutions; nationwide appraisals and inspections;
To start your professional marketing program with Crane Network or to set up your equipment and parts listing promotions, auction packages, email blasts, and banner ads, download the media kit at http://www.cranenetwork.com/
Contact
Katie Parrish
***@cranenetwork.com
