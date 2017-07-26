News By Tag
Jennings' Clients Take Home 18 National Healthcare Advertising Awards
Among Jennings' clients, six different healthcare organizations received awards: Signature Healthcare, Emerson Hospital, Vidant Health, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Outer Banks Hospital
Best of Show:
· Best of Show – Physician Referral Program – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA
Gold:
· Newspaper Advertising Single Ad – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Print Ad – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA
· Online Ads – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Digital Ads – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA
· Magazine Advertising Single Ad – Hail to the East – Football Ad – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC
Silver:
· Radio Advertising Single Spot – Favorite Team – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC
Bronze:
· Radio Advertising Single Spot – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Radio Spot – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA
· Website – Capital Campaign Microsite – Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence, MA
· Special Video – Capital Campaign Video – Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence, MA
· Logo – 125th Anniversary Logo Design – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA
· Special Event – Steve Miller Concert – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA
· Digital Video – Vidant Multispecialty Clinic, Belhaven – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC
· Television Advertising Single Spot – Hail to the East – Jumbotron – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC
Merit:
· Integrated Marketing Campaign – 125th Anniversary Overall Campaign – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA
· New Media – Signature Moms Blog – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA
· Online Ads – Power of One Campaign, Digital Ads – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA
· Digital Video – Spotlight on Excellence Phase II – Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC
· Digital Video – Thank You Nurses – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC
· Television Advertising Single Spot – Love – Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC
The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest and largest healthcare advertising awards competition. Nearly 4,000 entries were received in this year's competition. A national panel of judges reviewed the entries for the following criteria: creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact.
About Jennings
Jennings, founded in 1979, is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.
