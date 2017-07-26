 
Jennings' Clients Take Home 18 National Healthcare Advertising Awards

 
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- For the fifth year in a row, a Jennings' client took home a Best of Show Award at the 34th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards (HAA).  This year's Best of Show award recognized Signature Healthcare's "Physician Referral and Retention" campaign. Sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, a leading industry publication, the HAA is one of the longest running and most prestigious marketing competitions in the healthcare field.

Among Jennings' clients, six different healthcare organizations received awards: Signature Healthcare, Emerson Hospital, Vidant Health, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Outer Banks Hospital

Best of Show:

·      Best of Show – Physician Referral Program – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA

Gold:

·      Newspaper Advertising Single Ad – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Print Ad – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA

·      Online Ads – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Digital Ads – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA

·      Magazine Advertising Single Ad – Hail to the East – Football Ad – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC

Silver:

·      Radio Advertising Single Spot – Favorite Team – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC

Bronze:

·      Radio Advertising Single Spot – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Radio Spot – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA

·      Website – Capital Campaign Microsite – Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence, MA

·      Special Video – Capital Campaign Video – Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence, MA

·      Logo – 125th Anniversary Logo Design – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA

·      Special Event – Steve Miller Concert – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA

·      Digital Video – Vidant Multispecialty Clinic, Belhaven – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC

·      Television Advertising Single Spot – Hail to the East – Jumbotron – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC

Merit:

·      Integrated Marketing Campaign – 125th Anniversary Overall Campaign – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA

·      New Media – Signature Moms Blog – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA

·      Online Ads – Power of One Campaign, Digital Ads – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA

·      Digital Video – Spotlight on Excellence Phase II – Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC

·      Digital Video – Thank You Nurses – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC

·      Television Advertising Single Spot – Love – Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC

The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest and largest healthcare advertising awards competition. Nearly 4,000 entries were received in this year's competition. A national panel of judges reviewed the entries for the following criteria: creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact.

About Jennings

Jennings, founded in 1979, is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement.  For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.
