Jennings' Clients Take Home 18 National Healthcare Advertising Awards

-- For the fifth year in a row, a Jennings' client took home a Best of Show Award at the 34Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards (HAA). This year's Best of Show award recognized Signature Healthcare's "Physician Referral and Retention" campaign. Sponsored by, a leading industry publication, the HAA is one of the longest running and most prestigious marketing competitions in the healthcare field.Among Jennings' clients, six different healthcare organizations received awards: Signature Healthcare, Emerson Hospital, Vidant Health, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Outer Banks Hospital· Best of Show – Physician Referral Program – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA· Newspaper Advertising Single Ad – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Print Ad – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA· Online Ads – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Digital Ads – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA· Magazine Advertising Single Ad – Hail to the East – Football Ad – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC· Radio Advertising Single Spot – Favorite Team – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC· Radio Advertising Single Spot – Emerson Hospital Surgical Weight Loss Radio Spot – Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA· Website – Capital Campaign Microsite – Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence, MA· Special Video – Capital Campaign Video – Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence, MA· Logo – 125Anniversary Logo Design – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA· Special Event – Steve Miller Concert – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA· Digital Video – Vidant Multispecialty Clinic, Belhaven – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC· Television Advertising Single Spot – Hail to the East – Jumbotron – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC· Integrated Marketing Campaign – 125Anniversary Overall Campaign – Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA· New Media – Signature Moms Blog – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA· Online Ads – Power of One Campaign, Digital Ads – Signature Healthcare, Brockton, MA· Digital Video – Spotlight on Excellence Phase II – Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC· Digital Video – Thank You Nurses – Vidant Health, Greenville, NC· Television Advertising Single Spot – Love – Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NCThe Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest and largest healthcare advertising awards competition. Nearly 4,000 entries were received in this year's competition. A national panel of judges reviewed the entries for the following criteria: creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact.Jennings, founded in 1979, is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com