July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Dev Technology Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

 
 
RESTON, Va. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dev Technology Group, Inc., a provider of Information Technology (IT) services and solutions that enable government missions, today announced that Yemi Oshinnaiye has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Oshinnaiye brings 18 years of experience supporting IT solutions in the private sector and the government and is a recipient of the 2017 Fed100 Award.

In making the announcement, Susie Sylvester, CEO of Dev Technology Group, said "Yemi is a tremendous asset with his broad experience and distinguished service in government IT as well as the private sector. He is an innovation champion with an ability to excite those around him with his vision and ideas and will lead our teams in delivering even more effective innovative solutions as we grow. Yemi and the Dev Technology team are a great match with shared values of exceeding our customers' expectations and fostering our technical staff for success. We are excited to have a dynamic leader like Yemi on our team."

Prior to joining Dev Technology, Mr. Oshinnaiye was an Associate Chief in Software Engineering Division and then Division Chief of the Enterprise Infrastructure at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) where he led efforts to modernize and transform the agency's systems and infrastructure to support several internal and public-facing initiatives. In his new role at Dev Technology, Mr. Oshinnaiye will lead Dev Technology's innovation lab, continue to establish DevOpsSec, implement agile best practices across the company, and lead internal IT for the company.

Mr. Oshinnaiye added, "I have dedicated my career to working for the public good. I believe the services that support our government and its customers should be superior. I am honored to join an organization that shares this same value. I look forward to contributing to a great organization that is building innovative solutions for national security."

About Dev Technology Group: Founded in 1998, Dev Technology Group is a woman-owned, small disadvantaged business (WOSB, SDB) delivering information technology services and solutions that protect and serve American citizens. Over half of Dev Technology's work supports multiple components within the Department of Homeland Security. Other Departments supported include Justice, Defense, Agriculture, and Smithsonian. Dev Technology specializes in agile software development, database consulting services, biometric capture and integration solutions, and infrastructure management solutions. Dev Technology has been assessed at CMMI-DEV Level 2, is an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, and is a recipient of multiple industry awards for innovation and growth. For more information, visit http://www.devtechnology.com.

Karen Talley
***@devtechnology.com
