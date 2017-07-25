News By Tag
Middle East outputs decrease YoY, while Asia-Pacific cement volumes edge up
In the Mediterranean Basin, cement industry data shows the Moroccan market has been struggling with an unstable cement demand from the real estate sector. Domestic cement sales dropped eight percent on a yearly basis, having reached 1.2 million tons in May 2017. On the other hand, the Spanish construction market is currently benefitting from an increased demand from housing, while public infrastructure investment has remained slow. Cement consumption in Spain has been growing, reaching 1.1 million tons in May, a fifteen percent increase compared to the previous year. Year-to-date consumption was up eleven percent, comparing with 2016.
In the Middle East, cement manufacturers have been facing low construction activity in major markets. The geopolitical environment and low performing economies have led to a postponing of major private and public construction projects. According to Filipe Gouveia, analyst with CW Research: "cement manufacturers continue to face a deterioration in the Middle Eastern markets. Companies have been struggling to maintain revenues, as pricing competition is intensifying, and export revenue is decreasing."
In Saudi Arabia, cement production recovered one percent monthly, reaching 4.6 million tons in May. Despite a slight month-on-month improvement, on a yearly basis, cement output was eighteen percent lower. Another indicator of the Saudi Arabian market unfavorable environment was the halting of exports, which remained at zero tons since April 2017. In Jordan, 0.2 million tons of clinker were produced domestically from the start of the year until May, an eleven percent drop compared to the same period in 2016.
Cement volumes expand in Asia-Pacific
CW Research's monthly data shows cement industry statistics were positive in the Asia-Pacific region. Cement production registered an upward trend in China and Japan, sustained by a positive construction environment. In Japan, domestic cement sales in May rose nine percent year-on-year (YoY), reaching 3.2 million tons, while cement exports expanded six percent YoY. Chinese cement production grew three percent on a monthly basis, reaching 228.5 million tons in May 2017.
In Indonesia, cement consumption continued to expand on a yearly basis for the sixth month in a row, reaching 5.5 million tons in May. Domestic producers have been strengthening their position as clinker exporters, as year-to-date clinker exports were 37 percent higher than in the same period in the previous year.
