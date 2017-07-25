 
PHP Development Environments Simplified By Nanobox Desktop Release

Nanobox's public release in February of its development platform includes support for PHP development, providing more power and flexibility for PHP developers
 
 
LEHI, Utah - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Nanobox's recent public release of its developer platform is good news for PHP developers. The Nanobox platform includes a desktop application that is built to create instant, isolated development environments for programming with PHP.

The traditional process for setting up PHP development environments includes downloading and installing one of the official PHP releases along with a web server such as Apache. Programming with PHP also usually includes setting up a database, like MySQL.

This manual method for setting up a PHP development environment has limitations, including the fact that these environments use a global PHP version that make it hard to develop on multiple projects, each of which may require its own PHP configuration, at the same time.

Nanobox Desktop uses Docker containers to create isolated PHP environments, any number of which can exist on the same development machine.

Although Nanobox is a relatively new platform compared to other PaaS and related tools for development and deployment, such as Heroku, Vagrant, and Kubernetes, the Nanobox platform is being adopted rapidly by web programmers. Adoption of Nanobox by users of PHP and other developers, including Python, Ruby, NodeJS, Elixir, and Go, has been motivated by a need for simplification as developers operate in an demanding business environment, where applications have to be finished quickly and where code updates and deployments happen much more frequently than they did prior to Web 2.0.

PHP developers using Nanobox tend to be attracted to the platform because of the ability to use their local development environments to deploy applications to production and manage them in the cloud without assistance from devops personnel.

To learn more about Nanobox's PHP  https://content.nanobox.io/php-development-environment-fo...

