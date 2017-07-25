 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Wizard World Names Brian Walton Director Of Content

Former Nerdist.com Editor To Oversee Editorial Content on: Digital, Video, Alternative and Live Platforms As Wizard World Further Expands Its Reach and Brand
 
 
Brian Walton
Brian Walton
 
LOS ANGELES - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) today announces the appointment of Brian Walton to lead the company's cross-platform editorial efforts as Director of Content. Walton, who formerly served as editor-in-chief of Nerdist.com and VP of Editorial Operations at Legendary Digital Networks, will be responsible for bringing Wizard World's voice to its global fan community via digital, video, print and live activations.

"From our social content to our conventions, we want our live and digital platforms to inform and entertain the fans. We will soon become the authoritative voice of fandom, and a daily presence engaging and interacting with the fans of all facets of pop culture," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World CEO & President. "We are thrilled that Brian has joined us to launch some exciting new initiatives. Brian's experience building brands and digital infrastructure will translate into the amazing avenues which Wizard World will soon explore."

"I am very excited to join the Wizard World team," said Walton. "I have been a fan of the content the company has created since childhood. My first conventions were Wizard World productions and I can't wait to dive into the opportunities that are inherent in this brand's legacy. Luckily, nothing ever really stays dead in comics."

Each year Wizard World brings together hundreds of thousands of fans to celebrate the best in pop culture. Wizard World live and digital platforms have created a fully-connected, 360° fan experience.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, cosplay, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
