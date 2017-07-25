News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kevin Durant Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for June 2017
Led Warriors to NBA Championship title - Named NBA Finals MVP - Averaged 35.2 points - 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists during Finals
Other finalists for the month of June in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Sidney Crosby (hockey), LeBron James (basketball)
His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of June 2017 recognizes Kevin Durant as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the sixth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining LeBron James, Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.
To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.
News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.
Contact
Tony Liccione, Liccione Enterprises
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse