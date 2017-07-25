Kevin Durant Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for June 2017

Led Warriors to NBA Championship title - Named NBA Finals MVP - Averaged 35.2 points - 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists during Finals

-- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been named the Hickok Belt(R Award winner for the month of June 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Durant for his outstanding performance in leading the Warriors to the NBA Championship. Durant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists for the series.Other finalists for the month of June in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Sidney Crosby (hockey), LeBron James (basketball), Corey Kluber (baseball), Brooks Kopeka (golf), Mike Zunino (baseball), Matt Murray (hockey), Adonis Stevenson (boxing), Ryan Blaney (auto racing), and Tapwrit with Jockey Jose Ortiz (horse racing).His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of June 2017 recognizes Kevin Durant as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the sixth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining LeBron James, Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.