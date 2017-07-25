Emerson's new Middle East training program welcomes Saudi graduates

Beginners Integration Training Program contributes to Emerson's commitment to Saudi Arabia by hiring and developing local talent

-- DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, July 31, 2017 – Emerson Automation Solutions has started their Beginners Integration Training (BIT) Program this month, recruiting 15 Saudi nationals who have recently graduated from top universities and institutes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States. The recruitment and training program, which is consistent with Emerson's global commitment to invest in local resourcing and communities where its customers are, is planned to be conducted annually with a minimum of 15 graduates who will be hired to full-time positions with the company each year.The newly recruited graduates will occupy technical (electronics, instrumentation, computer science, chemical and mechanical engineering)and non-technical positions (such as logistics, finance, marketing, administration, and document control).This recruitment and training program reflects Emerson's continued commitment to invest and further economic development within the region. It is designed to support the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program by driving localization and job creation in the region through the development of local talent. Emerson's BIT program will also aid in managing and staffing projects locally in the Kingdom, allowing faster project completions.The training, allowing the participants to be exposed to the various operations involved with Systems and Solutions through several courses, is expected to be completed within less than a year. Performance of participants will be measured through progress reports, training examinations, and program milestone reviews.The first group of new hires for Emerson's Beginners Integration Training Program started during the first week of July.Liam Hurley, General Manager of Emerson Automation Solutions in Saudi Arabia, stated, "Even after the first week, the standard set by this group of employees is very high and reaffirms our long-term vision for this program. I am very excited about Emerson's future in Saudi Arabia having this team on-board and look forward now to seeing how the group grows and develops throughout the program".Emerson's continued efforts to provide support for Saudi Arabia includes the development of their facilities in Dammam First Industrial City and Dhahran Techno Valley. The facility located in Dammam First Industrial City opened early this year to provide services such as engineering, staging, commissioning, operational support, maintenance support, repair, field services, and training support to customers in the capital of Saudi Arabia's eastern region.Emerson's facility in Dhahran Techno Valley, which is scheduled to be completed in October 2017, has been designed to add research and development capabilities to Emerson's existing footprint in the Kingdom and to support the delivery of support and services to the oil and gas, mining and other process industries in Saudi Arabia. Investing a total of US $25 million in the facility, it will be equipped with first class resources and facilities to support Emerson's collaboration with local Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), universities and industrial organizations to develop new solutions to tackle some of the most complex technical industrial challenges. Supporting Emerson's investment in local talent development, the facility will also incorporate training and education facilities.