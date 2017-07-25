News By Tag
Fueled by NetApp Program Expands, Drives Growth for Cloud and Hosting Providers
Company introduces new initiatives to help service providers deliver next generation data center services
The Fueled by NetApp global service provider program will continue to deliver go-to-market solutions with scale-out, guaranteed performance, automated management, data assurance, and global efficiencies. In addition to this, NetApp will now offer:
• Extended complementary product management consultancy services for the full NetApp® product and solution portfolio with experienced service provider industry experts
• NetApp Cloud Incubator Program, which provides easy access to storage resources for cloud and hosting startups, allowing a focus on solution engineering and delivery rather than the heavy costs associated with infrastructure build-outs
• Training partnerships with live, instructor-led technology guidance and industry-leading product marketing and management certification support specific to NetApp
• Increase in investment for co-marketing and solution development to drive more significant service provider go-to-market activities
• Efficiency guarantees on the SolidFire® storage platform to offer a more predictable cost model
Achieving Results
Carrenza, a global cloud service company, turned to NetApp and implemented the market-leading NetApp SolidFire all-flash block storage system to increase the agility and responsiveness of its cloud infrastructure. "Our customers depend on us to deliver a high-performance infrastructure that never goes down," said Matthew McGrory, managing director of Carrenza. "The Fueled by NetApp consulting team provided us valuable market insights and intelligence that helped us figure out our flash storage strategy in a way that we have not experienced from any other storage company."
Internet Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dimension Data and part of NTT, is a pan-African telecom and cloud service provider providing end-to-end telco and cloud services to its customers. "We evaluated a number of leading storage vendors, and NetApp SolidFire came out on top in terms of performance, risk, licensing, cost, and modular scalability,"
