When Seeking a School Bus Service Near You, Remember That Proximity Shouldn't Matter

When you hire the right company, one with a lot of experience, you'll begin to understand just what that means.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- You may be tasked with finding a charter school bus. If you begin your search with something like, "find a school bus service near you," you may find a number of listings, but does that mean you found the right one?

Charter Bus Service is a leader in transportation for groups of just about any size. They are one of the most experienced companies offering charter bus rental in Orlando, FL. They been family owned and operated since 1994 and have one of largest fleets of limos and buses from which to choose.

In fact, they can handle last-minute reservations for groups of almost any size, including up to 4,000.

Their drivers are also some of the safest in the industry. As an Orlando charter bus company, they hire only the safest drivers, put them through safe driver training (a rigorous program), and random drug testing to ensure safety along every mile. On top of all that, they make sure their maintenance department carefully inspects every single vehicle consistently to ensure proper operation.

So, when schoolchildren are considered, safety is a top priority.

Saving a lot of money can be instrumental for many school districts, especially when they realize their budgets are tight for transportation options, but safety should always be first. Charter Bus Service is one of the safest, most dependable companies out there. They also have some of the most competitive and affordable rates, especially for larger groups.

When people need the best transportation options available, whether it's only for a handful of students and they will be riding in a minibus or an entire class of several thousand, Charter Bus Service should be the first call they make at 877.243.4717.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxjT84csVQ0



This company also provides more information and other resources through their website, including the ability to make reservations online quickly and easily, at www.hirecharterbus.com. The more people know about transportation services, the more they turn to experienced companies like Charter Bus Service.

About Charter Bus Service:

Charter Bus Service offers immediate billing, short notice availability, and even complementary bottled water to all guests, upon request. Their 24/7 customer service provides the best support at all times, day or night. They also maintain one of the safest and cleanest driving records in the industry and with the latest GPS navigation equipment installed on every vehicle, their on-time service record is second to none.

