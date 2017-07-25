News By Tag
Submersive arrives with his song "Beneath The Surface 013"on Soundcloud
SoundCloud is now a famous hub where you get many songs. Submersive is the famous trance musician who arrives with his mesmeric track "Beneath The Surface 013".
Submersive has pioneered freshly new sound and listeners are craving more and more of him because of the symphonic sound effect. The music is generally portrayed by mixing different layers with distinct beats. The tune has wonderful involvement of percussion breaks with disposition of beats and rhythm. Sometimes it is slow and somewhere it takes fast rhythm. The grand manifestation of various instruments is just wow. The most important thing about the song is its atmospheric melody that stands out alone. "Beneath The Surface 013" has a lengthy progression and has sparse opening and closing which has made the piece more sensational.
Submersive has accumulated huge acclaim for its extraordinary work and coming up with new type of creation. His music has great bass lines that will make you fall for him. It is based in Los Angeles and has also made some other commendable tracks that are streaming on SoundCloud. They range from "Beneath The surface 01" to "Beneath The Surface 012". He had pursued his career as music producer. All are exceptional in their own varied style. This music will leave its imprint upon you. The famous personality, Submersive has done a lot of struggle and reached the place of fame. The artist has infused hypnotic and artful beats that will make you crazy. If you are looking for this thriving artist, tune into SoundCloud.
Please visit here to listen this song of Submersive:
https://soundcloud.com/
