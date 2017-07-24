 
News By Tag
* Bbqbrosrubs
* Bbq Bros Rubs
* Bbq Brothers Rubs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Global Flavors Inspired BBQ Brothers Rubs BBQBROSRUBS Spice Rubs and BBQ Sauces

 
 
bbqbrosrubs.com Spicy Scriracha Recipe
bbqbrosrubs.com Spicy Scriracha Recipe
LOS ANGELES - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Globally Inspired flavors? YES!  BBQ Bros Rubs was developed in the winter of 2011, when the Bros were on a mission to create BBQ Rubs that utilized each major Barbecue market made with the real ingredients from each of those regions as this was not available anywhere. The four  real-life brothers packed up and took a road trip in search of the almighty BBQ cuisine. They started from their Southern California base and headed East. Along the way they stopped in Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, New Orleans, and the Carolinas. After the roadtrip they began working on the BBQ rubs based on each region. "We wanted each rub to have it's native ingredients and taste of that state". The testing grounds and the verdict soon followed on the highest level and while touring regional and national BBQ competitions they were persuaded and decided to sell their unique combination of barbecue rubs to the marketplace after much demand. They sent their first big batch to Amazon that summer and to their surprise they SOLD OUT in 2 weeks to great reviews. This seemed to be a recurring pattern throughout that summer and to this day. This is the legend of the BBQ BROS!

BBQ BROS RUBS is committed to utilizing real ingredients & recipes from each region.  We've created a unique combination of award winning BBQ rubs & sauces. That can be used as dry marinade rubs for; Meats, Pork, Poultry, Ribs, Fish, and Seafood.  Also, designed to be used on the grill, in the smoker or even oven. All Rubs & Sauces contain NO MSG & are GLUTEN FREE.


http://bbqbrosrubs.com

Media Contact
Dan Martino
Matthew Tropp
323-235-3154
***@martinoenterprisesinc.com
End
Source:Revo Designs
Email:***@martinoenterprisesinc.com
Tags:Bbqbrosrubs, Bbq Bros Rubs, Bbq Brothers Rubs
Industry:Food
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blackthorn Publishing PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share