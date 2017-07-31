 
News By Tag
* Forex
* Currency Trading
* Money
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Welland
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Forex Frontiers: What The Pros Won't Tell You, New Book Released

FOREX Frontiers: What the Pros Won't Tell You is intended as a guide to develop a mindset to that of professional traders.
 
 
Ivan Cavric, Author
Ivan Cavric, Author
WELLAND, Ontario - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Ivan Cavric, the author of Forex Frontiers:  What The Pros Won't Tell You, is pleased to announce that the third and final book of the Forex Frontiers triology is now available in both hardcover and paper back at all major online book outlets.

Forex Frontiers:  What The Pros Won't Tell You is intended as a guide to develop a mindset to that of  professional traders by expanding on concepts presented in the first two books.  In particular, you will be introduced to Forex ideas and strategies that will enable you to maximize Forex trading profits.  The book will also sweep away any naive conceptions that you may possess thinking that Forex trading is a source of easy money.

"The main reason for doing this is so that you will become more conducive to lateral thinking and will then be more likely to consider a new alternative method that will enable you to trade Forex more effectively", stated Cavric.

About The Author

Ivan Cavric is a Quantitative Trading Strategist and founding partner of Wolsley Finch Inc.  Cavric has over 30 years of experience in trading Futures, Commodities and Forex markets.  Wolsley Finch Inc. is a private capital firm specializing in developing and utilizing proprietary software trading algorithms (EA's) for continuous split second trading executions.  Cavric is also the author of two books on the subject of Forex --  Forex Frontiers:  The Essentials Of Currency Trading and Forex Frontiers:  Proven Strategies for Success.

https://about.me/ivancavric

Contact
Ivan Cavric
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Wolsley Finch Inc.
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Forex, Currency Trading, Money
Industry:Business
Location:Welland - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017
Merritt House Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share