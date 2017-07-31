Forex Frontiers: What The Pros Won't Tell You, New Book Released

FOREX Frontiers: What the Pros Won't Tell You is intended as a guide to develop a mindset to that of professional traders.

-- Ivan Cavric, the author of Forex Frontiers: What The Pros Won't Tell You, is pleased to announce that the third and final book of the Forex Frontiers triology is now available in both hardcover and paper back at all major online book outlets.Forex Frontiers: What The Pros Won't Tell You is intended as a guide to develop a mindset to that of professional traders by expanding on concepts presented in the first two books. In particular, you will be introduced to Forex ideas and strategies that will enable you to maximize Forex trading profits. The book will also sweep away any naive conceptions that you may possess thinking that Forex trading is a source of easy money."The main reason for doing this is so that you will become more conducive to lateral thinking and will then be more likely to consider a new alternative method that will enable you to trade Forex more effectively", stated Cavric.Ivan Cavric is a Quantitative Trading Strategist and founding partner of Wolsley Finch Inc. Cavric has over 30 years of experience in trading Futures, Commodities and Forex markets. Wolsley Finch Inc. is a private capital firm specializing in developing and utilizing proprietary software trading algorithms (EA's) for continuous split second trading executions. Cavric is also the author of two books on the subject of Forex -- Forex Frontiers: The Essentials Of Currency Trading and Forex Frontiers: Proven Strategies for Success.