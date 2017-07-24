News By Tag
YouMinds Composer 7 for Mindmapping and Diagraming with Chatbot has been released
With YouMinds Composer the strengths of mindmapping as well as efficient modeling and analysis tools can also be used for other document types such as block diagrams, timelines or even text and note pages. These different representations can be converted into each other without media breaks.
So a mindmap may beome a timeline and a timeline a context diagram as required.
In terms of functionality, YouMinds Composer goes beyond the technical standard. This allows colors and styles to be inherited. The repetitive / time-consuming coloring and fitting of styles is thus a thing of the past. In YouMinds Composer, tags are not simply flat lists, but can be hierarchically organized and thus filtered in a structured manner. YouMinds Composer not only automatically creates legends, but also provides you with rules that enable automated filtered presentations and analyzes. YouMinds Composer also offers you the possibility to display metadata (financial values, costs, expenses, risks, etc.) in 3D, thus giving your mindmaps and diagrams a new level of knowledge.
Product homepage: https://www.youminds.com/
