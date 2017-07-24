 
YouMinds Composer 7 for Mindmapping and Diagraming with Chatbot has been released

 
 
Use the power of mindmapping for diagrams
NUREMBERG, Germany - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The new YouMinds Composer 7 Mindmapping and Diagraming Software has been released in July. The highlights of the new version include 3D analysis and an integrated chatbot with which you can control the editor by voice command. This makes it even possible to start a conversation with a mindmap. Yes indeed. This feature is still experimental at the moment and the speach input is via keyboard, but you are welcome to provide ideas or a wishlist.

With YouMinds Composer the strengths of mindmapping as well as efficient modeling and analysis tools can also be used for other document types such as block diagrams, timelines or even text and note pages. These different representations can be converted into each other without media breaks.

So a mindmap may beome a timeline and a timeline a context diagram as required.

In terms of functionality, YouMinds Composer goes beyond the technical standard. This allows colors and styles to be inherited. The repetitive / time-consuming coloring and fitting of styles is thus a thing of the past. In YouMinds Composer, tags are not simply flat lists, but can be hierarchically organized and thus filtered in a structured manner. YouMinds Composer not only automatically creates legends, but also provides you with rules that enable automated filtered presentations and analyzes. YouMinds Composer also offers you the possibility to display metadata (financial values, costs, expenses, risks, etc.) in 3D, thus giving your mindmaps and diagrams a new level of knowledge.

Product homepage: https://www.youminds.com/

Contact
Peter Seeberger
***@youminds.com
End
Source:
Email:***@youminds.com
Posted By:***@youminds.com Email Verified
