The Reverend Nancy Norman to Retire August 20
After 25 years' service as Senior Minister and CEO for Unity of Delray Beach, Rev. Nancy Norman, a resident of Boynton Beach, is set to retire shortly.
During her time at the Delray church, she was responsible for ministering to a large congregation, delegating to her staff of ministers, counselors, board members and volunteers, teaching classes on the church principles, selecting guest speakers and concert performers, and as CEO, watching over the robust 320-student Unity of Delray Beach School, a Pre-Kindergarten through grade 8 highly regarded private school with a Montessori Preschool, Unity Elementary School, and Unity Middle Schoolon the church campus.
Nancy says, "My goal has been to empower people to discover, develop, and achieve their fullest God-given potential."
A major success and source of joy for Nancy has been an ongoing Prosperity class and discussion she teaches at a Thursday 7 a.m. morning coffee hour, discussing prosperity in all aspects of life. Her message is a balance of practical Christianity, motivation, and devotion. A lunchtime Prosperity group also meets at 12:15 the same day. These two groups draw people from both in and outside the church, and many have attended for more than 20 years, saying it "makes their week more successful."
She served the community as a chaplain for the City of Delray Beach Police and Fire Departments for 10 years. Nancy has also been an active member on various committees for Unity nationwide, and the Association of Unity Churches.
Prior to her ordination as a minister, Nancy lived in South and Latin American countries and has had successful careers in fashion and real estate.
Published regularly for many years in the Sun-Sentinel newspaper, Nancy's thoughts on the universal principles and how they apply to life have become well-known. In addition to magazines and newspapers, Nancy is a contributing author to Louise Hay's book, "Gratitude."
Nancy's Weekly Wisdom – Thoughts on Truth, a twice-weekly online inspirational message, is dedicated to being a spark of truth to those who are hungering and thirsting for a more joy-filled life of health, happiness, love and abundance. Through her website: www.nancynorman.net, Weekly Wisdom is reaching people around the world.
People comment that Nancy's messages contain a sense of vibrancy, love, and hope for a greater expression of life. She has inspired thousands of people to experience their own uniqueness and talents, always encouraging them to live their heart's desire. She heartily believes that God wants each of us to live a full, happy, prosperous, and successful life.
Nancy graduated from and was ordained at Unity Ministerial School in Lee's Summit, Missouri. She also attended Stephens College in Columbia Missouri.
Nancy feels that "Parting is such sweet sorrow." (William Shakespeare)
"As I prepare to retire and leave my beautiful Unity family, I have been reflecting on that Shakespearean quote. I am so excited about the next chapter of my life, and yet there is that bit of sweet sorrow that comes bubbling up in my consciousness. I am blessed to know that we have come to understand that there is a plan for each of us and that we are totally equipped to carry out that plan and live in joy. We have been empowered to reach for the stars and follow God's guidance knowing always that we are not alone—that God loves us, cares for us, guides us and directs us."
A farewell reception will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 in Mary Kupferle Fellowship Hall at the church. All friends and well-wishers and those from the church and church school communities are welcome to attend.
During the traditional six-month period that the church is seeking its new minister, Rev. Cathy Norman, senior minister of Unity of Ventura, Calif., is taking a leave of absence from her congregation to serve as temporary minister to help smooth the leadership transition at Unity of Delray Beach. Cathy is Nancy's daughter.
About Unity of Delray Beach
Unity of Delray Beach is a non-denominational church welcoming visitors and guests of all faiths to join in all of the activities offered.
There is
• No admission charge to any events; a free will love offering is collected
• Reservations are not usually required.
• Classes at times require a fee for books or supplies, which will be announced when registering in advance or on site.
• Church website with newsletter, events, history, audio Sunday services: www.unityofdelraybeach.org
• A 24 hour prayer line for inspiration and to receive your prayers: 561-900-
Unity of Delray Beach is in Delray Beach, Florida, and is located between Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale on the northwest corner of 101 NW 22nd St. at Swinton Ave., 22 blocks north of Atlantic Avenue.
For more information call the church office Mon. through Thurs., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 561-276-5796. Phone messages are monitored daily.
Contact
Brenda Robinson
561-276-5796
***@potentpen.com
