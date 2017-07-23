America's Top Buyer Inc. Acquires William E. Duke as Youngest COO in Business History

Media Contact

James Duke

8087206164

***@atbrealitytv.com James Duke8087206164

End

-- America's Top Buyer Inc., the parent company behind ATB Reality TV, has announced the appointment of William E. Duke as COO. Making Mr. Duke the youngest executive on the ATB Inc. board of directors and executive management staff. It is believed that Mr. Duke is now the youngest COO of a private corporation in the USA today and perhaps the world.William E. Duke began his business career at the early age of (11) eleven. When he was unable to get a job due to his age. Wishing to help his family through a tough financial time, William then decided to create his own company. Launching Duke Bros Signco in January of 2013. His business model was simple. William understood that businesses don't want sales people soliciting them on a regular basis. Dropping in and interrupting their business day.William discovered a need for a product that had never been offered through direct business to business sales before. William began quickly filling that need for small locally owned businesses along the bus routes in Phoenix Arizona. Offering "No Soliciting" signs to every business he could reach in Phoenix and then growing his sales routes to include cities in NV, CA and MI.The venture was a remarkable success from the onset and grew as business owners and clients of Duke Bros began to place orders for all their signage needs. Since those early days, William has gone on to study writing computer code and is now overseeing projects to revamp the online presence for ATB Inc. including creating a new website.Together with the Chairman of the Board Amanda Duke, CEO James Duke and CFO Edward Bender couldn't be more excited for the addition of Mr. Duke to the team and look for him to do an incredible job overseeing projects for the Reality TV Series as well as the Duke family core business as Modern-Day Treasure Hunters. Congratulations and welcome to the new Chief Operations Officer of America's Top Buyer Inc. William E. Duke.ATB Inc.