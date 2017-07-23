 
July 2017





El Clasico's Premiere After Party at Fontainebleau

After Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other in a pre-season friendly as part of the International Champions Cup, Join DJ Irie, DJ Potira, and the world's biggest stars for the hottest after party in Miami
 
 
IMG_2202
MIAMI - July 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Prepare as the world's eyes turn to Miami on July 29th as the best of sports and entertainment collide. After Real Madrid and Barcelona team off against each other, join some of the world's hottest celebrities and athletes at the premiere After The Game party at FontaineBleau hosted by Stevie Jay.

AFTER THE GAME'S The Players Lounge is a unique event in celebration of the "Clasico" in Miami, July 29th, where players from the teams as well as other celebrities from sports and entertainment will celebrate the night away.

The evening will be held at the world-famous Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, host of the brightest stars in the sports & entertainment world. The event will kick-off with red carpet walkthroughs and international media coverage.  Indoor and pool-side areas of the resort will host the VIPs and guests throughout the evening while sharing with players and friends.

Exquisite culinary experiences, DJ Irie, and other performances will entertain the crowd along with; players autograph sessions, photo opportunities.

To purchase your tickets, visit:  http://players.seintl.net

