El Clasico's Premiere After Party at Fontainebleau
After Real Madrid and Barcelona face each other in a pre-season friendly as part of the International Champions Cup, Join DJ Irie, DJ Potira, and the world's biggest stars for the hottest after party in Miami
AFTER THE GAME'S The Players Lounge is a unique event in celebration of the "Clasico" in Miami, July 29th, where players from the teams as well as other celebrities from sports and entertainment will celebrate the night away.
The evening will be held at the world-famous Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, host of the brightest stars in the sports & entertainment world. The event will kick-off with red carpet walkthroughs and international media coverage. Indoor and pool-side areas of the resort will host the VIPs and guests throughout the evening while sharing with players and friends.
Exquisite culinary experiences, DJ Irie, and other performances will entertain the crowd along with; players autograph sessions, photo opportunities.
To purchase your tickets, visit: http://players.seintl.net
