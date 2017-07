Dare2Draw Launch Event w/ Kyle Baker "Celebrating Will Eisner and Jack Kirby"

We're happy to bring our classic DARE2DRAW back to The League with this FREE launch party to celebrate two of our industry's founding fathers, as we mark their centennials, this year.

--Saturday, August 12, 2017 [5:30pm 9:30pm]https://www.dare2draw.org/new-events/The Art Students League of New York215 West 57th StreetNew York, NY 10019We're happy to bring our classic DARE2DRAW back to The League with this FREE launch party to celebrate two of our industry's founding fathers, as we mark their centennials, this year.Hosted by Simon Fraser and our very own Edie Nugent!Join us with the one and only Kyle Baker, winner of (eight) Eisner Awards, (five) Harvey Awards, (five) Glyph Comics Awards --- to share in his reflections on Will & Jack's contributions and what the future of the sequential arts "comics" might hold.Also joining us will be Rand Hoppe, the true engine behind the awesome Jack Kirby Museum & Research Center, who will help us dig deep into what Kirby actually did, as a cartoonist that we all can learn from.Featuring 90 minutes of Dynamic Action drawing, with live-action models & props and our signature Dare2Draw "Quick Draw" Contests, with all art done on Blue Line Pro boards. The pro art is auctioned for artists-in-need.• Bring your sketchbooks for an evening of live drawing w/Action Models• On display: Epic pieces from Will Eisner and Jack Kirby• Demonstrations, Q&A and mingling with comics creators & guests• Our signature "Quick Draw" Contest• Contests & Give-aways• Joe Koch Warehouse swag for everybody (whilesupplies last)• FREE - Kyle Baker game APP download "KNUCKLENAUTS"• At the historical Art Students League of NY (1875)• A chance to be part of the new Dare2Draw TV "Series"• Beer has been lovingly provided by The Brooklyn Brewery•...and much more!Kyle Baker: http://www.qualityjollity.com/ Will Eisner Official Site: http://www.willeisner.com/ Jack Kirby Museum & Research Center: http://kirbymuseum.org/The Art Students League of New York:https://www.theartstudentsleague.org/Produced by Carlos D Chenethttps://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesdchenetDare2Draw: What is it?Dare2Draw is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit, educational and cultural organization dedicated to creating and supporting mentoring and networking opportunities for cartoonists of all levels; Cultivating the awareness of and appreciation for the study of sequential art; and the furtherance and preservation of the comic book medium's contributions to literacy, art, and culture, through outreach programs, events, and projects.