Country(s)
Industry News
New iPad App Revolutionizes User Control of EVERY Desktop App
Keymand™ (keh-mand) is THE ultimate power tool for
Animators / Editors / Sound Engineers / VFX Artists / Musicians… and everyone else! Seriously, everyone.
Available now from the iPad App store, Keymand is the ideal extension of your keyboard, improving and enhancing the way you use your applications while dramatically increasing workflow efficiency.
Desktop applications have numerous and often confusing keyboard shortcuts which leaves most of us using only a handful of them. "Keymand is the first and only app that lets you organize and group every software shortcut to fit the way you think and work. It also gives you one touch access to all those hard to memorize shortcuts. Now there's no more need to put mileage on your mouse by constantly selecting menu items, just tap a button and keep going." explains Keymand Technologies founder and CEO David Maguire. "Keymand is also like having unlimited extensions of your keyboard because every single desktop application gets its own unique 'console' with four customizable button panels ready to personalize. No other app does that."
Assign a shortcut to a button once then use it whenever you need. Fast and easy recall – no memorization. With 4 panels of 64 buttons each you're in control of how you group, manage and access the shortcuts you need and use the most. Total customization. Simple, quick and easy.
All settings are stored on your iPad so they go where you go and are ready when you need them. The Keymand iPad app syncs with the computer through the Keymand DT app (a free download available at KeymandTech.com)
Finally, you can free your mind from the mental clutter of menu items, key combinations and recalling every software command you need. Your brain has better things to do then memorize shortcuts.
Take Keymand of your work!
Only from Keymand Technologies. Work, Simplified.
Keymand app for the iPad: $19.99
Keymand DT to sync with desktop: Free – download at KeymandTech.com
System requirements:
For more information:
Contact
Keymand Technologies, Inc.
David Maguire, CEO/President
***@keymandtech.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse