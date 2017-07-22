New iPad App Revolutionizes User Control of EVERY Desktop App Keymand™ (keh-mand) is THE ultimate power tool for

Animators / Editors / Sound Engineers / VFX Artists / Musicians… and everyone else! Seriously, everyone. Keymand iPad App LOS ANGELES - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Keymand Technologies introduces a revolutionary new app that will fundamentally change the way you work. The Keymand app gives you the power to organize, personalize and utilize every keyboard shortcut – for every application you use.



Available now from the iPad App store, Keymand is the ideal extension of your keyboard, improving and enhancing the way you use your applications while dramatically increasing workflow efficiency.



Desktop applications have numerous and often confusing keyboard shortcuts which leaves most of us using only a handful of them. "Keymand is the first and only app that lets you organize and group every software shortcut to fit the way you think and work. It also gives you one touch access to all those hard to memorize shortcuts. Now there's no more need to put mileage on your mouse by constantly selecting menu items, just tap a button and keep going." explains Keymand Technologies founder and CEO David Maguire. "Keymand is also like having unlimited extensions of your keyboard because every single desktop application gets its own unique 'console' with four customizable button panels ready to personalize. No other app does that."



Assign a shortcut to a button once then use it whenever you need. Fast and easy recall – no memorization. With 4 panels of 64 buttons each you're in control of how you group, manage and access the shortcuts you need and use the most. Total customization. Simple, quick and easy.



All settings are stored on your iPad so they go where you go and are ready when you need them. The Keymand iPad app syncs with the computer through the Keymand DT app (a free download available at KeymandTech.com) and communicates all actions in real time. Keymand also includes 13 pre-built consoles for plug-and-play use. They include Finder, Mail, Calendar, Contacts, Dictionary, Preview, Photos, iTunes, Safari and more.



Finally, you can free your mind from the mental clutter of menu items, key combinations and recalling every software command you need. Your brain has better things to do then memorize shortcuts.



Take Keymand of your work!



Only from Keymand Technologies. Work, Simplified.



Keymand app for the iPad: $19.99

Keymand DT to sync with desktop: Free – download at KeymandTech.com



System requirements: iOS 9.0 or newer. Optimized for iPad and iPad Air. Scales for iPad Mini and iPad Pro. Mac OS X 10.7 or newer. Currently not compatible with PC or tablets.



For more information: www.keymandtech.com



Contact

Keymand Technologies, Inc.

David Maguire, CEO/President

***@keymandtech.com



Photo:

