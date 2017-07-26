Country(s)
Slither.io™ Plush and Collectibles Hit Retail - Hot on the Heels of 12 Billion Game Plays
The expanded slither.io toy line is now available at Target and Toys "R" Us stores in the United States and is also arriving at Walmart, and other popular retailers across the country.
The plush products from Bonkers Toys include 24" slither.io Large Bendable Plush that are colorful, collectible and perfect to cuddle, and slither.io 8" Bendable Plush that are just the right size for little hands to squeeze and snuggle. Kids will love going back-to-school with the slither.io Blind Box Backpack Clips featuring fifteen different slithers in the assortment. For collectors, Bonkers Toys has added Mystery 3-Packs of bendable slithers as well as super-cool Collector Vinyl figures.
"We have been overwhelmed by the amazing response of the slither.io fans, and our goal is to continue delivering creative and quality toys they will love to collect," says Bonkers Toys President & CEO, Brian Bonnett.
About Bonkers Toys
Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Brian Bonnett and Jade Throgmorton, Bonkers Toys was created to develop quality, trendsetting and true-to-license pop culture toys and collectibles. In tune with today's hot trends, Bonkers Toys recognized the massive potential of internet game sensation, slither.io, and secured the worldwide toy license. The slither.io toy line includes collectible blind bags, plush, collector vinyl figures, backpack clips and more. For more information visit BonkersToys.com.
About slither.io™
Slither.io, released by Lowtech Studios, is the Google Play award-winning game and top free app that has taken the world by storm. Slither.io was named Google Play's 2016 Most Irresistible and Top Trending game in numerous countries worldwide. The immensely popular internet sensation was played over 12 billion times the first half of 2017 and has been downloaded more than 150 million times worldwide to date.
