 
News By Tag
* Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
* Froyo Contest
* Num Noms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Winner of IFYA's Menchie's Num Noms Photo Contest Selected

Frozen yogurt fans were invited to submit photos that featured Menchie's and Num Noms on Instagram. The cutest photo contest winner, @db_pottery, won a limited edition Menchie's Sweet Friends Num Noms starter pack.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
* Froyo Contest
* Num Noms

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- International Frozen Yogurt Association has selected the winner of the Menchie's Num Noms photo contest. Frozen yogurt fans were invited to submit photos that featured Menchie's and Num Noms on Instagram from July 19, 2017 – July 27, 2017.

The cutest photo contest winner, @db_pottery, won a limited edition Menchie's Sweet Friends Num Noms starter pack. The Sweet Friends starter pack is available exclusively at Toys"R"Us stores nationwide and online beginning July 2017 for $9.99.

Susan Linton, President of the IFYA said, "We created this contest to highlight the partnership between MGA Entertainment and Menchie's, which included the "Smell So Delicious" makeover of Menchie's locations in the US, Num Noms cup designs and the Sweet Friends Num Noms starter pack. The winning photo featured the Num Noms cups, Menchie holding a trophy and a prize worthy froyo creation. We encourage everyone to look for the winning entry on Instagram, using the hashtag #menchiesnumnomcontest."

The contest winner, @db_pottery, created a froyo creature in his winning photo. The creature, according to our winner, is known for "making froyo disappear one bite at a time."

Congratulations to our winner, @db_pottery.

About International Frozen Yogurt Association

The International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA) serves as an unbiased source of support and information for current and prospective frozen yogurt store operators. The Association sets and promotes standards to elevate the quality of frozen yogurt stores through the Swirl of Honor™ program. IFYA represents frozen yogurt shops, suppliers and consumers across the world. Visit the IFYA website, http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/, for additional information.

Contact
International Frozen Yogurt Association
***@internationalfrozenyogurt.com
End
Source:
Email:***@internationalfrozenyogurt.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
International Frozen Yogurt Association News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share