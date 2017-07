Stop Foodborne Illness Hosts Second Annual Benefit at Empirical Brewery

Square STOP Logo

-- Help support a good cause while you enjoy delicious craft beer at Stop Foodborne Illness' Second Annual Benefit. Held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 23 at Empirical Brewery (1801 W. Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640), the benefit supports Stop Foodborne Illness (http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/), a national, nonprofit, public health organization, in preventing illness and death from foodborne pathogens.The perfect way to spice up after work happy hour, the benefit will have live music, a raffle, hors d'oeuvres and of course, great craft beer. In addition, ticketholders will enjoy a free first beer and all additional beers will be priced at $3.50. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.For more information, please visit http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/empirical-brewery-event/.Stop Foodborne Illness is a national, nonprofit, public health organization dedicated to preventing illness and death from foodborne pathogens by advocating for sound public policies, building public awareness and assisting those impacted by foodborne illness. For more food safety tips please visit http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/ awareness/ . If you think you have been sickened from food, contact your local health professional.For questions and personal assistance, please contact Stop Foodborne Illness' Community Coordinator, Stanley Rutledge, at srutledge@stopfoodborneillness.orgor 773-269-6555 x7.