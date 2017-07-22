News By Tag
Stop Foodborne Illness Hosts Second Annual Benefit at Empirical Brewery
The perfect way to spice up after work happy hour, the benefit will have live music, a raffle, hors d'oeuvres and of course, great craft beer. In addition, ticketholders will enjoy a free first beer and all additional beers will be priced at $3.50. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.
For more information, please visit http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/
About Stop Foodborne Illness
Stop Foodborne Illness is a national, nonprofit, public health organization dedicated to preventing illness and death from foodborne pathogens by advocating for sound public policies, building public awareness and assisting those impacted by foodborne illness. For more food safety tips please visit http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/
For questions and personal assistance, please contact Stop Foodborne Illness' Community Coordinator, Stanley Rutledge, at srutledge@stopfoodborneillness.orgor 773-269-6555 x7.
