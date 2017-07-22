 
News By Tag
* STOP Foodborne Illness
* Annual Benefit
* Empirical Brewery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Stop Foodborne Illness Hosts Second Annual Benefit at Empirical Brewery

 
 
Square STOP Logo
Square STOP Logo
CHICAGO - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Help support a good cause while you enjoy delicious craft beer at Stop Foodborne Illness' Second Annual Benefit. Held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 23 at Empirical Brewery (1801 W. Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640), the benefit supports Stop Foodborne Illness (http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/), a national, nonprofit, public health organization, in preventing illness and death from foodborne pathogens.

The perfect way to spice up after work happy hour, the benefit will have live music, a raffle, hors d'oeuvres and of course, great craft beer. In addition, ticketholders will enjoy a free first beer and all additional beers will be priced at $3.50. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information, please visit http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/empirical-brewery-event/.

About Stop Foodborne Illness

Stop Foodborne Illness is a national, nonprofit, public health organization dedicated to preventing illness and death from foodborne pathogens by advocating for sound public policies, building public awareness and assisting those impacted by foodborne illness. For more food safety tips please visit http://www.stopfoodborneillness.org/awareness/. If you think you have been sickened from food, contact your local health professional.

For questions and personal assistance, please contact Stop Foodborne Illness' Community Coordinator, Stanley Rutledge, at srutledge@stopfoodborneillness.orgor 773-269-6555 x7.
End
Source:Stop Foodborne Illness
Email:***@kurman.com Email Verified
Tags:STOP Foodborne Illness, Annual Benefit, Empirical Brewery
Industry:Event
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kurman Communications, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share