Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Keep It Short" Written By Charles Euchner In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Keep It Short: A Practical Guide to Writing in the 21st Century" written by Charles Euchner and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format.

"Keep It Short" By Charles Euchner

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Keep It Short: A Practical Guide to Writing in the 21st Century" written by Charles Euchner and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

This book really makes you want to write! Whether you are starting your first novel or blogging up a storm, this book will make you a better communicator in the 21st century, the Age of Brevity and the Internet.

If you can keep your writing brief and concise, you can save countless hours of frustration - for yourself and your readers. It's hard at first, but by mastering a few simple "tricks of the trade," you will not only keep it short, you will also discover new ideas, find new angles, and write with more zip. This short guide shows the way.