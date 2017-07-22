 
Industry News





Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Keep It Short" Written By Charles Euchner In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Keep It Short: A Practical Guide to Writing in the 21st Century" written by Charles Euchner and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
NEW YORK - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Keep It Short: A Practical Guide to Writing in the 21st Century" written by Charles Euchner and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

This book really makes you want to write! Whether you are starting your first novel or blogging up a storm, this book will make you a better communicator in the 21st century, the Age of Brevity and the Internet.

If you can keep your writing brief and concise, you can save countless hours of frustration - for yourself and your readers. It's hard at first, but by mastering a few simple "tricks of the trade," you will not only keep it short, you will also discover new ideas, find new angles, and write with more zip. This short guide shows the way.

If you need to steal or borrow it, go ahead. Otherwise buy a copy. While you're at it, buy some for your coworkers and friends too.

Download your copy of "Keep It Short: A Practical Guide to Writing in the 21st Century" written by Charles Euchner and narrated by Steve White on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Education/Keep-It-Short-Audiob...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Keep It Short, Charles Euchner, Beacon Publishing Group
Books
New York City - New York - United States
