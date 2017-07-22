 
Second Single, Here I Am Here, from Cyndi Cresswell Cook's Fourth Studio Album Hits the Streets

"The journey continues with this new single release from Cyndi's latest album. If you happen to be a fan of "the other side", you'll be amazed by the realism of the brilliantly produced music video for the new single Here I Am Here."
 
 
Here I Am Here from Cyndi's Fourth Album Fuchsia
Here I Am Here from Cyndi's Fourth Album Fuchsia
 
BOSTON - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Make no mistake about it.  Cyndi Cresswell Cook has extended her music and video library with the creation of yet another thematic novelty song and music video straight from the other side.   "Here I Am Here" is unquestionably a realistic and profound rendition of a spiritual and cosmic metaphysical event.

In the song and music video, Cresswell Cook sings about a supernatural experience whereby two ghost hunters entered a house that had been long deserted.  The video depicts a series of eerie events the two ghost hunters encountered.  The chilling experience was filled with spooky and unusual happenings.

The unexplainable phenomenon will drive the listener and viewer through an ominous adventure sure to have them second guessing their beliefs regarding the ghostly world.

The shadowy set used in this spectral music video could not have been more perfectly chosen. The ghost hunters, with their special cameras intact, move with care from room to room, taking it all in.

The audio single and music video for "Here I Am Here" was brilliantly produced and directed by Keith and Luke Asack of Keep the Edge Studios.  Keep the Edge Studios is a state of the art recording and video production facility located in Quincy Massachusetts.  They also handle photography.   Keith and Luke are brothers and work extremely well together.  Keith is a few years older than Luke and is the owner of the studio.  When younger brother Luke was asked what he felt were the benefits of working with his older brother, he replied, "The biggest benefit of being siblings is that I have seen all of Keith's work and we watch a lot of the same movies or TV shows. So when we are trying to come up with a clever shot or scene it's easy for us to pull from something I know we have each experienced.  It's also just fun hanging out with your brother. It makes each shoot seem like a fun day out, not just another day at work".

"Here I Am Here" is just another exciting example of the creative songwriting ability owned by this extremely talented singer/songwriter.  Her totally uncanny ability to write and record her cabalistic signature songs is extraordinary in every sense of the word.    The unpredictable nature of her esoteric music never fails to amaze her fans and fans to-be.

The exciting new single "Here I Am Here" along with the full length album "Fuchsia" are both available at iTunes, Amazon, and CDbaby.  You can follow this amazing artist at her official website www.cyndicc.com.

View the Music Video for "Here I Am Here"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrcWa6VAhMs&feature=y...



You can purchase her latest album – Fuchsia at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias=aps&field-keywords=cyndi+cresswell+cook

Media Inquiries

Pr.cyndicresswellcook@yahoo.com
1.888.242.9331  x105
Source:Cyndi Cresswell Cook
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Cyndi Cresswell Cook, Fuchsia, Here I Am Here
Industry:Music
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
