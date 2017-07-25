Country(s)
Industry News
Pilgrim Title Launches New Digital Closing System
Paperless System Benefits Real Estate Agents, Home Buyers and Lenders
"We are excited about providing the Digital Closing Package to our valued customers and enhancing their closing experience,"
Pilgrim Title is the first company to offer the Digital Closing Package in Rhode Island through Forensis, a leading provider of digital document management services. The paperless system is currently utilized in other states throughout the country, but Pilgrim is the first to implement the Forensis system in Rhode Island.
The Digital Closing System gives home buyers, sellers, agents and lenders a convenient and secure place to store closing documents and promotes post-closing communication among all parties.
Here's how the digital system works:
· At every closing, instead of traditional copies, the buyer/seller is given a branded USB Key.
· The USB Key takes clients to a secure site (digitalclosingpackage.com) where they can view their closing documents.
· Contact information, photo and/or company logo is displayed on the site every time a client logs in.
· Throughout the year, content-based emails are distributed to clients automatically (example: mortgage rates, homes sold in the area, homestead exemption reminders).
· Notifications are provided to agents and lenders when a client accesses their documents.
· If they need to refinance or sell, everything is readily available.
· The system helps speed up the closing process.
About Pilgrim Title
Pilgrim Title Insurance Company has been providing professional, responsive and accurate residential and commercial closing, escrow and title insurance services to homeowners, lenders, developers and other attorneys across RI and MA for more than 30 years. Pilgrim Title has offices in East Providence and Barrington, Rhode Island. For more information, call 401-274-9100 or visit www.pilgrimtitle.com.
More details about the Digital Closing Package can be found at www.PilgrimTitle.com and www.digitalclosingpackage.net.
Contact
Pilgrim Title
Dena Davis
401-274-9100
***@pilgrimtitle.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse