

Pilgrim Title Launches New Digital Closing System Paperless System Benefits Real Estate Agents, Home Buyers and Lenders Pilgrim Title EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Pilgrim Title Insurance Company announces that it has launched a new web-based Digital Closing System in Rhode Island. The Digital Closing Package provides buyers and sellers with a more convenient and secure method of storing and accessing closing and title documents.



"We are excited about providing the Digital Closing Package to our valued customers and enhancing their closing experience," said Jeff St. Sauveur, Vice President of Pilgrim Title Insurance Company. "This is something that not only makes our clients' lives easier and keeps their documents secure, but also benefits realtors and lenders."



Pilgrim Title is the first company to offer the Digital Closing Package in Rhode Island through Forensis, a leading provider of digital document management services. The paperless system is currently utilized in other states throughout the country, but Pilgrim is the first to implement the Forensis system in Rhode Island.



The Digital Closing System gives home buyers, sellers, agents and lenders a convenient and secure place to store closing documents and promotes post-closing communication among all parties.



Here's how the digital system works:

· At every closing, instead of traditional copies, the buyer/seller is given a branded USB Key.

· The USB Key takes clients to a secure site (

· Contact information, photo and/or company logo is displayed on the site every time a client logs in.

· Throughout the year, content-based emails are distributed to clients automatically (example: mortgage rates, homes sold in the area, homestead exemption reminders).

· Notifications are provided to agents and lenders when a client accesses their documents.

· If they need to refinance or sell, everything is readily available.

· The system helps speed up the closing process.



About Pilgrim Title

Pilgrim Title Insurance Company has been providing professional, responsive and accurate residential and commercial closing, escrow and title insurance services to homeowners, lenders, developers and other attorneys across RI and MA for more than 30 years. Pilgrim Title has offices in East Providence and Barrington, Rhode Island. For more information, call 401-274-9100 or visit www.pilgrimtitle.com.



More details about the Digital Closing Package can be found at



