U.S. Integrative Physicians Call For Immediate Response to Dangerous Rise in Antibiotic Resistance

Contact

Peter Gold

***@goldorluk.com Peter Gold

End

-- In response to a World Health Organization warning about a dangerous rise in antibiotic resistant sexually transmitted diseases, integrative medical specialists in the U.S. today called for immediate action to confront the greatest medical challenge in generations - the end of the antibiotic era.A World Health Organization (WHO) report this month warns that cases of untreatable gonorrhea are on the rise worldwide, based on data from 77 countries. In addition, a bacterial gene that promotes antibiotic resistance has been found in E. coli bacteria that are common in fresh and brackish waters. Since it is known that bacteria—even bacteria of different species—can easily swap genetic material back and forth – this discovery is alarming specialists in the field already worried that the few remaining available antibiotics are rapidly losing their effectiveness.Citing new research from a dozen nanoscience laboratories in the U.S., France, Italy, Russia and India, these physicians, physicians from the American Institute of Homeopathy (America's oldest medical society), are calling for a collaborative effort to investigate the efficacy of homeopathic medicine in the treatment of patients with these increasingly dangerous infections whereby homeopathic medicine is used as an adjunct to conventional therapies."The indiscriminant use of antibiotics is not only creating deadly super bugs," said Dr. Ron Whitmont MD, President of the American Institute of Homeopathy, "but it is harming our microbiomes. It is essential we realize that beneficial microbes exist throughout the entire human body. These microbes play critically essential roles in the growth and development of healthy functioning organs and tissues of the human body."It is now estimated that antibiotic resistant infections may kill an estimated 10 million people a year and cost the world's economies some $100 trillion annually by the year 2050. Dr. Margaret Chan of the World Health Organization has recently stated that Earth is rapidly approaching a time "when things as common as strep throat or a child's scratched knee could once again kill."