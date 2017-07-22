Relocation Happens Quickly Thanks to HFBS

Contact

-- Self-employed business owner required funds urgently to secure a new commercial property ensuring business trading continued with limited disruption.A standard commercial mortgage agreement wasn't happening quick enough to secure a business relocation but Holme Finance Bridging Solutions stepped in with a £150,000 loan to make it happen.Ian Broadbent, Director at HFBS says: "It was an incredibly stressful time for our customer. She was on the brink of loosing the commercial property due to a commercial mortgage lender not acting quick enough, she was also hopefully of selling her home to aid the move but unfortunately the timing just wasn't right."We were approached via her broker who was simply looking for funding fast. We were able to meet, instruct a valuation, get the relevant documentation together, and transfer funds all within one week."The client had adverse credit, which restricted the options available to her, but HFBS were satisfied by their client's efforts to sell her home address with the intention of clearing her debt and downsizing to a mortgage free property.With an average completion taking less than seven days from enquiry to money in the bank, no solicitor involvement, no minimum valuation, and entirely privately funded, no bank mandates, no fixed rules, HFBS really mean business.HFBS offer one the LOWEST second mortgage rates in the bridging finance market starting at just 0.95% month on advances from £5,000. HFBS Bridging Solutions have been advancing short-term funds, via a limited panel of intermediaries, for over 15 years with complete authority on their lending. Simpler, quicker, cheaper.