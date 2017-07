DJ Fsho is back with the Dance Banger "It's Me Fsho" on SoundCloud

Soundcloud this season is producing party vibes with the track "It's Me Fsho" by DJ Fsho. This blended house music track will take listeners to the dance floor.

Fsho

End

-- House music is one amongst the popular genres of dance music purely meant for dance parties, discos, clubs and pubs. The genre grew out of the post disco club culture in the early 80s. With its ever-growing popularity DJ and composers moved a step forward by introducing more mechanical elements to the music. It focused more on instrumentals, deep basses and sound effects and elements of electronic synth pop. The craze of house music made it to the pop charts and with time house music fragmented into several other genres acid house, ambient house, hi house all of which were grafted with cutting-edge music and wordless melodies.The current trends in house music is not too different broom the earlier styles yet more energetic. The name of DJclicks to the mind in terms of house music. He has already formed a steady fan base on soundCloud. After some smashing hits,is back with another party bangerall set to drive fans crazy. DJis a San Francisco based disc jockey and producer who is highly skilled as beat making. San Francisco party animals are mad about his DJ mixes and he is the heart of many clubs and pubs. This young stud has introduced new elements to house music with the tracks like "Tiburon" and "6.23". But this time it is more special becausereveals the versatility of the DJ.releases high energy. It is the music that will make you want to dance. The beats are peppy and modern and instruments like live sounds, wobble bass synths create the ambience. If you are a dance freak and hosting a great party this weekend, add this track to your playlist. To witnesslive, contact him at Fsho@kangaroobookings.com