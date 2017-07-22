 
News By Tag
* Fsho
* House Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


DJ Fsho is back with the Dance Banger "It's Me Fsho" on SoundCloud

Soundcloud this season is producing party vibes with the track "It's Me Fsho" by DJ Fsho. This blended house music track will take listeners to the dance floor.
 
 
Fsho
Fsho
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fsho
* House Music

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN FRANCISCO - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- House music is one amongst the popular genres of dance music purely meant for dance parties, discos, clubs and pubs. The genre grew out of the post disco club culture in the early 80s. With its ever-growing popularity DJ and composers moved a step forward by introducing more mechanical elements to the music. It focused more on instrumentals, deep basses and sound effects and elements of electronic synth pop. The craze of house music made it to the pop  charts and with time house music fragmented into several other genres  acid house, ambient house, hi house all of which were grafted with cutting-edge music and wordless melodies.

The current trends in house music is not too different broom the earlier styles yet more energetic. The name of DJ Fsho clicks to the mind in terms of house music. He has already formed a steady fan base on soundCloud. After some smashing hits, Fsho is back with another party banger "It's Me Fsho" all set to drive fans crazy. DJ Fsho is a San Francisco based disc jockey and producer who is highly skilled as beat making. San Francisco party animals are mad about his DJ mixes and he is the heart of many clubs and pubs. This young stud has introduced new elements to house music with the tracks like "Tiburon" and "6.23". But this time it is more special because "It's me Fsho" reveals the versatility of the DJ.

"It's Me Fsho" releases high energy. It is the music that will make you want to dance. The beats are peppy and modern and instruments like live sounds, wobble bass synths create the ambience. If you are a dance freak and hosting a great party this weekend, add this track to your playlist. To witness Fsho live, contact him at Fsho@kangaroobookings.com

Please visit here to listen this song of Fsho:

https://soundcloud.com/fsho321go/its-me-fsho
End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share