DJ Fsho is back with the Dance Banger "It's Me Fsho" on SoundCloud
Soundcloud this season is producing party vibes with the track "It's Me Fsho" by DJ Fsho. This blended house music track will take listeners to the dance floor.
The current trends in house music is not too different broom the earlier styles yet more energetic. The name of DJ Fsho clicks to the mind in terms of house music. He has already formed a steady fan base on soundCloud. After some smashing hits, Fsho is back with another party banger "It's Me Fsho" all set to drive fans crazy. DJ Fsho is a San Francisco based disc jockey and producer who is highly skilled as beat making. San Francisco party animals are mad about his DJ mixes and he is the heart of many clubs and pubs. This young stud has introduced new elements to house music with the tracks like "Tiburon" and "6.23". But this time it is more special because "It's me Fsho" reveals the versatility of the DJ.
"It's Me Fsho" releases high energy. It is the music that will make you want to dance. The beats are peppy and modern and instruments like live sounds, wobble bass synths create the ambience. If you are a dance freak and hosting a great party this weekend, add this track to your playlist. To witness Fsho live, contact him at Fsho@kangaroobookings.com
Please visit here to listen this song of Fsho:
https://soundcloud.com/
