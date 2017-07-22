News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Why To Opt For Rubber Matting For Stables From Fairfield Supplies Ltd
Reduced costs
Given the fact that these mats have a high purchase price, do not let the initial expense put you off. With the durability and low maintenance benefits, rubber matting for stables is certainly a more cost-effective option.
Less time and labour
Well cleaning a stable is much more easier with the brand Fairfield Supplies LTD. It just takes a fraction to sweep away the dirt on the surface giving more time for other duties. These mats will surely benefit from being power hosed and also disinfected from time to time so that they may reduce any bad smell. With a good stable matting option, all the bad smell will evaporate with the underside needed about once or twice a year. In fact there is no need to store bulk bedding materials.
When you are organizing the first stable or looking to improve the existing setup, there are wide ranges of rubber stable matting products which can guarantee the love and support the horse deserve!
The Use Of Rubber Mats
The use of rubber mats will offer excellent manure management technique. The firm, level surface behind the activity time is much simpler. One can easily scoop up manure and also soiled bedding, leaving clean bedding behind. These mats can also reduce the bedding as said earlier with the potty spots marked separately. The waste can be easily displaced of.
It is also a healthy surface for the horse to stand on. It is level and firm with the "give" for cushioning effect. One's vet can also tell you that there are various horse health benefits for this type of flooring on the damp o hard stall surface.
Alternative bedding option
Well horses are not exactly nestling animals. Unlike us, they do not look for a comfy bed to snuggle and their only nature is to lie down and sleep on ground. A rubber-floored box with little or bedding may look bare as well as uncomfortable but for a horse, it is very important to protect them from unnaturally cold and hard surface.
Rubber matting can be used with these bedding services effectively. These mats often absorb moisture in the best form to use though they are not exactly an element of comfort.
The Brand Fairfield Supplies LTD
Now after learning all the benefits of rubber matting, if you are wondering where to buy these matting then the right brand to opt for is Fairfield Supplies LTD.
This brand offers exclusive ranges of rubber flooring and over the years has supplied numerous rubber products which can be used in stables, horseboxes and trailers. In the last five years, these have supplied quality products over a comprehensive range raking great care in the providing quality rubber matting for stables. From their manufacturer, they receive quality products of supreme quality and affordable range.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Fairfield Supplies LTD
Thatchems Farm, Williamscot, Banbury, OX17 1AR
Tel: +44 (0)845 130 6223
Email: sales@fairfieldsupplies.co.uk
web : http://fairfieldsupplies.co.uk/
Media Contact
Fairfield Supplies LTD
+44 (0)845 130 6223
sales@fairfieldsupplies.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse